Tuesday, February 20, 2024
 
February 19, 2024

TDI-Brooks Wraps Geotechnical Survey in Gulf of Campeche

(Photo: TDI-Brooks)

(Photo: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks, a U.S.-based marine services company specializing in geotechnical and offshore survey projects, reports it has completed a geotechnical coring campaign in the Gulf of Campeche offshore Mexico.

As a subcontractor of Drebbel de Mexico out of Cd. del Carmen, TDI-Brooks deployed its geotechnical coring tools and operators on the Laguana Azul. A total of 158 gravity CPTs (gCPTs) and eight T-Bars in three pipeline corridors was performed.

(Photo: TDI-Brooks)

