Brown Named Managing Director at Sonardyne

Sonardyne International Ltd. announced that Graham Brown is its new Managing Director.

Brown, who takes over the role from John Ramsden on April 1, has served on Sonardyne International’s board from 2008, most recently as Sales and Marketing Director and Deputy Managing Director.

Ramsden , who has been Sonardyne International’s Managing Director since 2009, is staying within the Sonardyne family, taking the role of CEO of Sonardyne Group, the newly formed parent company of Sonardyne International and its sister companies; Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Wavefront and 2G Robotics.

“This is an exciting time for Sonardyne International,”said Brown. “Looking beyond the current, uniquely challenging business climate, we’ll continue to grow organically, in terms of our people, our technology offering and the global markets which we support - while upholding the service and support that we’re renowned for. But we’re now part of a wider group of companies, with access to a considerably enlarged portfolio of products and services that complement our own seabed-to-shore systems. We expect this to deliver significant operational benefits for our customers across the global energy, ocean science, civil and defense markets.”

Brown is an Electromechanical Engineer by background with a first-class degree and Ph.D. He is also a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD), a Fellow of the Institute of Marine Engineering Science and Technology (IMarEST), and a member of the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT). He contributes to a number of industry groups such as the Southern Region Council of the Energy Industries Council (EIC).