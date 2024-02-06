Tuesday, February 6, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 6, 2024

Brunvoll to Equip Aquaculture Service Vessel

(Image: NSK Ship Design)

(Image: NSK Ship Design)

Brunvoll has been chosen to deliver all propulsion, maneuvering and positioning systems for a 24-meter service vessel for aquaculture. The vessel is designed by NSK Ship Design and will be built at Havyard Leirvik for handover to owner Nordlaks Maritime in 2025.

The new compact vessel can support tasks and needs 24/7. A special requirement for the designer and owner was to minimize the noise and vibration from the tunnel thruster in the bow of the vessel. Here the Brunvoll Low-Noise thruster was chosen to meet this requirement.

In addition to suitable thrusters and propulsion system, a BruCon DP0 system is supplied. The DP0 system includes a follow ROV-mode to support the service vessels subsea operations. The station keeping abilities that is a core functionality in dynamic positioning will be valuable for a busy vessel in a varying and demanding workday. The vessel will need to work at multiple locations, often without other suitable options for laying still.

The order for Brunvoll also includes the BruCon Propulsion and Thruster Control (PTC) Workstations, ensuring a seamless integration, look and feel on the vessel operating stations.

Related News

(Credit: Exail)

Sapura Bolsters Subsea Capabilities with Exail Rovins INS

Sapura, a Brazilian provider of subsea services, has recently acquired eight units of Exail Rovins Nano Inertial Navigation…

(Credit: Huisman)

Subsea 7 Pipelay Vessel to be Equipped with Huisman’s Crane

Dutch company Huisman has secured a contract from Subsea 7 for the delivery of its 500MT offshore mast crane for one of pipelay…

Dense thickets of the reef-building coral Desmophyllum pertusum (previously called Lophelia pertusa) make up most of the deep-sea coral reef habitat found on the Blake Plateau in the Atlantic Ocean. The white coloring is healthy – deep-sea corals don’t rely on symbiotic algae, so they can’t bleach. Images of these corals were taken during a 2019 expedition dive off the coast of Florida. Image courtesy of NOAA Ocean Exploration, Windows to the Deep 2019.

World's Largest Known Deep-sea Coral Reef Habitat Found

Covering 6.4 million acres, an area larger than Vermont, an underwater seascape of cold-water coral mounds offshore the southeast…

Argos offshore platform (Credit: BP)

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’ Contract from BP in Gulf of Mexico

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘significant’ contract from BP for its Argos Southwest Extension project…

© wanfahmy / Adobe Stock

McDermott Scoops Contract for CCS Project Offshore Malaysia

Offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott has been awarded a contract from Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) for the Kasawari Ca

Ramform Hyperion vessel (Credit: Marlink)

Marlink Speeds Up Geophysical Data Delivery from PGS’ Seismic Survey Vessel

Smart network and digital solutions company Marlink has upgraded the smart hybrid VSAT installation on PGS’ seismic research…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news