Saturday, January 29, 2022
 
New Wave Media

January 28, 2022

Buckle Mitigation Buoyancy Solution Helps protect GOM Flowlines

Photo courtesy CRP Subsea

Photo courtesy CRP Subsea

CRP Subsea delivered contracts providing more than 500 Rotating Buoyancy Modules (RBMs), which adds to previous deliveries that have been installed and successfully operating for the past three years. They will also be attached to deepwater high-temperature, high-pressure flowlines to mitigate pipeline buckling on the seabed.

The RBMs will protect the pipeline by allowing it to roll on the seabed reducing lateral friction and berm creation, thus eliminating rogue buckles and reducing axial walking in the pipeline. Using this innovative buckling mitigation buoyancy solution will reduce the risk of pipeline failure and increasing the lifetime of the field.

Rotating Buoyancy Modules (RBMs) are used to mitigate buckling in seabed pipelines. Buckling occurs during start-up and shutdown sequences as the thermal fluctuations cause pipelines to expand and contract, leading to problematic buckling along its length. Traditionally non-rotating cylindrical buoyancy modules have been installed along sections of the pipeline to reduce the weight and friction in that section and promote controlled bending. However, in certain conditions the modules have displaced seabed material to build ridges (berms) that have then restricted the lateral movement that the modules were installed to promote. The RBMs roll on the seabed, thereby reducing lateral friction and berm creation.

Related News

Verlume leadership - Credit: Verlume

Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Changes Name

Aberdeen-based subsea battery developer EC-OG has changed its name to Verlume. The company said the name change was in preparation…

Transocean's Offshore Drilling Rig to Drill Carbon Injection Well in Norway

Offshore oil and gas drilling firm Transocean said Tuesday that one of its drilling rigs would later this year be used for…

Photo Courtesy NOC

NOC Celebrates Raymond Pollard

The National Oceanography Center (NOC) announced the passing of Raymond Pollard, a major contributor to the subject of oceanography.Pollard…

The SSAO subsea oi water separation system. Image courtesy Petrobras.

Interview: André Lima Cordeiro, Executive Manager, Subsea Systems, Petrobras

Brazil has always pushed the boundaries of deepwater exploration and production – and it’s still doing so today. With some…

Image courtesy Aker Offshore

Floating Offshore Wind: Attention Turns Subsea for Power Transport

From being an ugly duckling, floating offshore wind is now the Cinderella of the offshore renewables world. Attention is…

Credit: willtu/AdobeStock

How to Prevent Mass Extinction in the Ocean Using AI, Robots and 3D Printers

The ocean is the most defining physical feature of Earth, covering 71% of the surface of this planet. It is home to incredible biodiversity…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Association of Diving Contractors

The Association represents diving contractors who are involved with inland or inshore diving operations in the UK and Ireland.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Director of Supply Chain Management / Directeur de la gestion de la chaîne d’approvisionnement

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news