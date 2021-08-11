Wednesday, August 11, 2021
 
New Wave Media

August 11, 2021

SMD to Build SEAJET's Controlled Flow Excavation Equipment

Credit; SEAJET

Credit; SEAJET

Dubai-based SEAJET Systems, a company building controlled flow excavation (CFE) solutions, has signed a manufacturing partnership with Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD), one of the world’s largest independent designers and manufacturers of specialist subsea intervention equipment.

According to the two firms, SMD will build, test, and commission "the most advanced fleet of CFE equipment available in the market" in its production facility in Wallsend, Newcastle upon Tyne.  

The agreement follows SJS’s launch in May 2021, where the company offered the offshore energy industry the ability to own and operate CFE technology.

Faisel Chaudry, Managing Director at SJS said: "Following our launch, we’ve seen significant interest in our solutions that have been honed over 25 years, and now together with SMD, we offer a real step-change in CFE provision to our global client base."

SJS said its solution offers advanced hydrodynamic properties suitable for a wide range of applications and variable seabed conditions.  

 

Related News

For Illustration only - pixone3d/AdobeStock

ROV Services Market Update

Chart courtesy Kimberlite International Oilfield Research The ROV Services market continues to be a key component for helping…

© Sven Bachstroem/AdobeStock

Seminar: NOAA Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute - Exploring the US’s Blue Frontier

Please join us Aug. 11th at 3 p.m. EDT for a one-hour seminar on the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), with…

TechnipFMC’s Gemini ROV. Photo from TechnipFMC.

Market Report: The Work Class ROV Market

Demand for work-class ROVs (WROV) has traditionally been determined by the state of the global offshore oil & gas industry.

Credot: Orbital Marine

'World's Most Powerful Tidal Turbine' Brought Online in Scotland

O2, dubbed the world's most powerful tidal turbine, and built by the Scottish engineering firm Orbital Marine, has this week…

Meet EMILY the robotic lifeguard, officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. Created with support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), EMILY is a remote-controlled buoy that recently was used to rescue nearly 300 Syrian migrants from drowning in the waters off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix/Released)

EMILY: Hydronalix Finds new Uses for Unmanned Surface Vessel Technology

EMILY may be a small unmanned surface vessel (USV), but she’s a big idea that keeps getting bigger.EMILY is the Emergency…

Underwater research re-imagined. Sonardyne’s BlueComm will unlock opportunities to share ocean science from onboard the REV Ocean. Image from Sonardyne.

Sonardyne BlueComm to Live Stream Ocean Exploration

The Triton 7500/3 series submersible, reported to be the world’s deepest diving acrylic hulled manned submersible, will be…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

TRITON IMAGING INC.

Triton Imaging is an industry leader in the development and sale of seafloor imaging software. For over 30 years and with over 2000 systems sold worldwide Triton continues to provide innovative software solutions to customers in the global defense, commercial survey…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news