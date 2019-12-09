 
December 9, 2019

Cable Protection System for WindFloat Atlantic Project

Photo: First Subsea

Photo: First Subsea

First Subsea has delivered a beach landing Cable Protection System for the export cables on the 25MW WindFloat Atlantic project.

The project is located 20 kilometers off the coast of Viana do Castelo in Portugal.

Hengtong Group was contracted through its Submarine Business Units to deliver the export cable for the beach export system which was installed on schedule by its contractor DeepOcean at the end of June 2019. The cable protection system is designed to suit the export cable and consists of clamps, bellmouth and cable protection. 

WindFloat Atlantic uses cutting-edge technology from Principle Power, which enables the installation of floating platform in deep waters that were previously inaccessible and where abundant wind resources can be harnessed.

Portugal
