Tuesday, November 21, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 21, 2023

JDR Cable Systems Hits Milestones in in Subsea Cable Facility Construction

Credit: JDR

Credit: JDR

Subsea cable supplier and service provider JDR Cable Systems (JDR), a part of the TFK Group, said Tuesday it had achieved several significant milestones in the construction of its new £130 million state-of-the-art subsea cable manufacturing facility in Cambois, near Blyth, Northumberland. 

JDR said the facility would expand the product offerings of both JDR and TFKable, including high-voltage and extended-length land and inter-array cables. 

"The manufacturing capabilities of both land and subsea cables will provide the offshore energy market with a comprehensive offering to meet the varied requirements of the industry. It positions the TFKable Group's facility as a unique hub in the UK, capable of comprehensive manufacturing of subsea and land cables used to connect offshore wind farms to the energy grid," JDR said.

"The project is supported by His Majesty’s Government and the Secretary of State as part of the DESNZ Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support Scheme. Significant advancements have been made in the facility foundation work, including the successful placement of over 150 building pad foundations and the erection of a substantial portion of the steel frame for the main hall, enhancing the facility's structural integrity. Roofing and cladding works have also commenced as construction continues at pace," JDR added.

According to JDR, all piling for the foundations of the Vertical Lay-up Machine (VLM) and Continuous Catenary Vulcanization Towers (CCV) have now been completed. 

The towers are supported by a total of 250 piles drilled to a depth of 24m below ground level to reach bedrock and provide the essential support for the advanced machinery housed within them. 

Per JDR, once operational, the CCV line will establish the site as the only facility in the UK capable of full start-to-finish manufacturing of high-voltage subsea cables.

These cables are required for offshore wind farms and to enable the subsea energy infrastructure, which is essential for the growing global renewable energy market, JDR said.

JDR said that a crucial application of the facility would be the production of high and extra-high voltage cables at 132kV and above. These will enable the operation of larger turbines offshore, allowing the connection of more power back to shore. 

With the facility foundation work nearing completion and over 1700 tons of concrete foundations now having been poured, the project is on course to meet the significant increase in demand expected for high-voltage cables in the middle of the decade. Machinery deliveries for the facility are also progressing, with complex, high-quality European-manufactured machines already completed and ready for installation, which will take place once the building is sealed, and floor slab completed in coming months, JDR said.

Related News

Credit: Reach Subsea - File image

Reach Subsea Buys Australian Marine Survey Firm

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has completed the acquisition of the Australian marine survey company Guardian Geomatics Pty.

Credit: Reach Subsea

Reach Subsea Partners with Agalas for New IMR/Survey Vessel

Reach Subsea, a Norwegian subsea services company, has signed a long-term charter contract with Agalas for a modern IMR/Survey…

Illustration only - Credit: freddytb Foto

SLB, Plexus in North Sea P&A Deal

Oil and gas engineering services firm Plexus Holdings said Tuesday it had won a contract award for Exact and Centric equipment…

RFA Proteus (Photo: UK Royal Navy)

Converted OSV Enters Service in the UK as an Underwater Surveillance Ship

A converted offshore support vessel has taken on a new life as a dedicated underwater surveillance ship for the U.K.'s Royal…

Credit: Taiwan President Website

Fearing China, South Korea Targets Contractors on Taiwan Navy Submarines

South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec…

For illustration only - Credit:pixone3d/AdobeStock

Major Gas Supplier Norway Closely Monitoring Baltic Sea Pipe Burst Probe

Norway, Europe's largest gas supplier, is closely monitoring the progress of a probe into unexplained damage on a Baltic Sea gas pipeline…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Survey Technician (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news