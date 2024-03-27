Wednesday, March 27, 2024
 
New Wave Media

March 27, 2024

CalWave to Provide Wave Energy Tech for British Columbia Project

  • CalWave's x1 prototype (Credit: CalWave)
  • CalWave's x1 prototype (Credit: CalWave)
  • CalWave's x1 prototype (Credit: CalWave)
  • CalWave's x1 prototype (Credit: CalWave) CalWave's x1 prototype (Credit: CalWave)
  • CalWave's x1 prototype (Credit: CalWave) CalWave's x1 prototype (Credit: CalWave)
  • CalWave's x1 prototype (Credit: CalWave) CalWave's x1 prototype (Credit: CalWave)

CalWave, a California-based wave energy technology developer, has been selected as the technology provider for a wave energy project at Yuquot in British Columbia, with the Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation (MMFN).

As a ‘first-of-a-kind’ (FOAK) wave energy project for coastal community microgrids, the MMFN project may serve as a blueprint for coastal communities along the North American Pacific Coast and around the world.

The project is currently in a feasibility and design phase to gather all the necessary information for the MMFN to make an informed decision on full project buildout.

Located on Nootka Island, just off the west coast of Vancouver Island, Yuquot is the traditional home of the MMFN.

It was also the site of first contact between European explorers and Indigenous peoples on the west coast of North America, when Captain James Cook moored his ship in Nootka Sound in 1778.

The community existed for thousands of years as a center of fish and fur trading until the late-20th century, when almost all residents were forced to relocate to Vancouver Island.

Now, the MMFN is working to reclaim their land, rebuild their community, and harness the energetic North Pacific waves to help power their new microgrid and establish energy independence.

The Indigenous-led project is so far funded by a grant from TD Bank Group and the Clean Energy in Rural and Remote Communities Program within Natural Resources Canada.

It comprises a consortium of other partners based across Canada, including the Pacific Research Institute for Marine Energy Discovery (PRIMED) at the University of Victoria, Barkley Project Group, Canpac Marine Services, and Environmental Dynamics.

“This village was a trade hub, a place of great wealth sought after by our European visitors. Moving forward we want to establish Yuquot as a center once more, now in the context of setting examples for innovation in community building and clean energy development,” said Azar Kamran, CEO of the MMFN.

CalWave has developed wave energy technology that operates fully submerged without visual impact, and features novel geometry control mechanism, which allow the geometry of the absorber body to change in order to harness waves in all sea states.

The company has already tested its x1 prototype in real sea conditions, offshore California, concluding the wave energy pilot after 10 months with 99% uptime.

Related News

Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG)

GEG Wraps Up Subsea7 Fabrication Scope for Aker BP’s Valhall PWP - Fenris Field

Global Energy Group (GEG) has completed the fabrication of two towheads at the Port of Nigg on behalf of Subsea7, for the…

(Credit: Nexans)

Nexans Secures First Call-Off Under TenneT’s Offshore Wind Grid Deal

French subsea power cable maker Nexans and transmission system operator TenneT have signed call-off contract for the BalWin3 and LanWin4 offshore grid

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Ops

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has completed its activities in support of the development of Ocean Winds’ 882 MW Moray…

Rendering of ULSTEIN SX232 vessel (Credit: Ulstein)

Ulstein Introduces New Subsea Vessel for Offshore Energy Market

Norwegian shipbuilder and ship designer Ulstein has developed a new subsea vessel - ULSTEIN SX232 – designed to service the…

(Credit: Spirit Energy)

Spirit Energy Hires Shearwater for CCS Seismic Survey in UK

UK-based oil and gas firm Spirit Energy has awarded a contract to Shearwater Geoservices to conduct a seismic survey in the East Irish Sea…

The A.IKANBILIS tehtherless, Hovering Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HAUV) being launched in the foreground, with the Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Autonomous Surveyor in action in the background (Credit: Subsea Europe Services)

Subsea Europe Services Gets Multi-Million Dollar Funding Boost

Germany-based autonomous marine survey and underwater inspection solutions provider Subsea Europe Services has completed…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Vessel Operations Manager

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

Oiler

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news