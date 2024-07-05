 
July 5, 2024

UK-Canada Backed OASIS Project Set to Streamline Marine Environmental Surveys

(Credit: Voyis)

(Credit: Voyis)

The OASIS Project, short for Over-horizon Awareness of Seafloor Imaging Surveys, has brought together a consortium of companies, backed by the funding from the U.K. and Canadian governments, to address the limitations of existing ocean monitoring methods.

Funded by Canada’s Ocean Supercluster’s UK Collaborative Ocean Innovation Solutions program, in partnership with Innovate UK, this initiative aims to revolutionize marine environmental surveys through the collaboration of Canadian and UK ocean technology experts.

The OASIS Project aims to address the pressing need for efficient and cost-effective monitoring solutions in the face of escalating demands for sustainable ocean resource management.

The project brings together a consortium of partners, including Voyis, the University of Southampton, AutoNaut, and the National Oceanography Center (NOC).

In partnership with the University of Southampton Voyis will enhance its imaging products with onboard machine learning and remote survey awareness capabilities. This technology will be integrated into the NOC's Autosub autonomous underwater vehicle, enabling remote over-the-horizon seafloor image surveys through the AutoNaut wave-powered USV.

"Our collaboration with esteemed partners from the UK marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the cost-effectiveness of ocean monitoring with innovative optical technologies. The OASIS Project embodies our commitment to developing solutions that not only meet the evolving needs of the commercial sector but also contribute to the sustainability of our oceans,” said Chris Gilson, CEO of Voyis.

The OASIS Project aims to address the limitations of existing ocean monitoring methods, which often rely on costly crewed surface vessels and tethered remotely operated vehicles. By harnessing the power of long duration autonomous underwater vehicles and advanced imaging sensors with data automation technologies, the project seeks to reduce costs, minimize environmental impact, and enhance the scalability of marine environmental surveys.

In addition to its implications for marine conservation, the OASIS Project holds significant commercial potential.

Voyis plans to offer a range of services and software products, including autonomous environmental survey and data analysis services, as well as new software products for data interpretation and remote awareness.

These offerings will not only benefit marine researchers and environmental agencies but also industries such as offshore wind, oil and gas, and marine construction, which are beginning to embrace remote survey operations.

