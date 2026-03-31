 
New Wave Media

March 31, 2026

Canada Aims to Double Areas Protected from Development by 2030

© Jeroen / Adobe Stock

© Jeroen / Adobe Stock

Canada aims to double the size of lands and water that are protected from development by 2030 as part of a new C$3.8 billion nature strategy, Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Tuesday.

Ottawa will fund up to 14 new marine protected and conserved areas, and at least 10 new national parks and freshwater national marine conservation areas. It will also fund up to 10 new national marine conservation areas and 15 national urban parks.

This will protect at least 1.6 million square km (620,000 square miles) of lands and up to 700,000 square km of oceans over the next four years.

It will increase terrestrial conservation from 14% to 30% by 2030 and marine conservation from over 15% to 28%, on the way to 30% by 2030

Canada is home to 20% of the world's total freshwater, 37% of the lakes, 25% of the wetlands and 24% of the boreal forests. It also has the world's longest coastline.


(Reuters - Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

Related News

The SPARUS II AUV vehicle performing an inspection of a fishing boat (20m length) in the port of Sant Feliu de Guíxols (Girona). © IQUA Robotics

IQUA Robotics Successful Proves Use of AUV for Autonomous Ship Hull Inspection

The ESCABVENTS project, developed by the company IQUA Robotics in collaboration with the Zamakona Yards shipyard, has successfully…

© Sono Creative / Adobe Stock

China Maps Ocean Floor as It Builds Submarine Warfare Capability

China is conducting a vast undersea mapping and monitoring operation across the Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans, building…

© Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics USA to Deliver AUV Prototype for CAMP Defense Innovation Unit Project

Cellula Robotics USA Inc. has announced its role in delivering a long-endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) under…

Source: DEEP

DEEP Selects Reef in Florida Keys for Habitat Deployment

DEEP’s pilot subsea human habitat, Vanguard, will be deployed at Tennessee Reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.Installation…

Source: TMC

NOAA Determines TMC USA’s Seabed Mining Application is in Substantial Compliance

NOAA has determined that the consolidated application submitted by The Metals Company USA (TMC USA) for an exploration license…

Source: Canadian Coast Guard

Canadian Research Vessel Headed Home

The Canadian Coast Guard’s new research vessel, CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk, has officially begun its transit from Victoria, British Columbia…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products Roundup
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news