Canada Aims to Double Areas Protected from Development by 2030

Canada aims to double the size of lands and water that are protected from development by 2030 as part of a new C$3.8 billion nature strategy, Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Tuesday.

Ottawa will fund up to 14 new marine protected and conserved areas, and at least 10 new national parks and freshwater national marine conservation areas. It will also fund up to 10 new national marine conservation areas and 15 national urban parks.

This will protect at least 1.6 million square km (620,000 square miles) of lands and up to 700,000 square km of oceans over the next four years.

It will increase terrestrial conservation from 14% to 30% by 2030 and marine conservation from over 15% to 28%, on the way to 30% by 2030

Canada is home to 20% of the world's total freshwater, 37% of the lakes, 25% of the wetlands and 24% of the boreal forests. It also has the world's longest coastline.





(Reuters - Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

