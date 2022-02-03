 
New Wave Media

February 3, 2022

Has Captain Cook’s Ship Endeavour Been Found?

WikiCommons/Illustration by Samuel Atkins

WikiCommons/Illustration by Samuel Atkins

The Australian National Maritime Museum has announced a shipwreck found in Newport Harbor, off Rhode Island in the United States, has been confirmed as Captain Cook’s ship, HMB Endeavour.

There have been very similar announcements made over the years but have they finally made a definitive case?

By making its announcement, the Australian National Maritime Museum seems to have decided so, and there does seem to have been significant recent progress, centered on one shipwreck that matches the known details of the Endeavour closely.

However, reports soon emerged lead investigator on the Endeavour discovery – Dr. Kathy Abbass from the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project – described the announcement as “premature” and that there “has been no indisputable data found.”

The announcement by the museum includes recognition that there is not, and may never be, definitive proof but they appear satisfied the case has been made within reasonable doubt.


I wasn’t part of this particular investigation so it’s not for me to say if this ship is Endeavour or not. But I have worked on many shipwreck investigations and have been involved in the discovery of a couple of shipwreck sites of this period.

So I can share a little bit about what’s usually involved in trying to piece together the identity of a ship when a wreck is found.

From the survey site to the lab
The first thing you will need is a detailed survey of the site. The process is similar to an archaeological survey on land, but for most shipwrecks you will be underwater. That makes it more difficult to take measurements precisely. Nowadays we also use 3D imaging techniques, high-resolution sonar and other specialist equipment to achieve a survey that is objective and highly accurate.

We focus on identifying “diagnostic features”, things that can identify the site and tie it to a particular period and ship-building tradition.

This could be the way the keel is built and how it is attached, or dimensions of timber frames. Often it is the smallest details that can hint at a certain ship-building tradition. One really useful indicator is the way the wood has been fastened together. Is it done with iron nails? In layers? Or tied with rope in a certain way?

Once your survey is complete, you might undertake some sampling to recover artefacts. We generally try to remove as little as possible of a shipwreck. The gold standard is to leave as much in-situ as possible but it is common to recover some material for analysis in the lab, such as bricks, cannon balls, timber, coins; anything that can help establish a chronology for a shipwreck.

Once you have got your evidence from the site, you can move onto analysis in the lab.

For timber, we often use a technique called dendrochronology, which is analysis of tree growth patterns. If you have enough timber of the right type, you can work out almost to the year when the timber was felled and even where it was grown.

We might x-ray metal materials, trying to work out what the objects originally looked like.

A replica of the Endeavour. (Photo: Australian National Maritime Museum) 

Sifting through historical records
Then we move onto historical research, analyzing records of all ships lost in that general area.

We may draw on newspaper reports from the time, salvage records and marine insurance claims. Indeed, marine insurance was the original insurance because shipwreck was once so common and so costly.

We might look for court records to see if there was a dispute about the disposal of shipwreck material in that area at some point.

Historical attempts to salvage valuable material may also leave a paper trail and it was common to try to recover brass cannons (which were extremely valuable).

Shipwreck survivor accounts can be very valuable – these were often published as a popular reading material from the 17th century onward.

One of the best sources can be oral traditions and community memories; the story of a significant shipwreck can survive in local memory for generations. Just talking to local people can provide quite a lot of unique information.

It isn’t easy
Identification of a shipwreck is not easy.

In any given area, there are likely to be multiple records of shipwrecks. The task is usually to eliminate those recorded ship losses that don’t match up with the clues you have collected.

And there are often close similarities between ship types that make it hard to identify an exact ship. The Spanish Armada, for instance, resulted in the loss of many ships from the same area at the same time, so if you find one, it is easy to know it is an Armada ship, but much harder to say which one.

Working in a marine environment complicates matters greatly. Wooden shipwrecks tend to be poorly preserved on the seabed. If they are quite old, what you really get is the survival of the non-wooden parts; cannon balls, cannons, metal objects and glass.

That makes it difficult because shipwrecks are a huge collection of material and some of the material may be much older than the shipwreck itself, which can suggest a wreck is older than it really is.

You can also have shipwrecks that have more recent material on the site that has drifted there from elsewhere in the sea or even from another shipwreck. In Iceland we investigated a 17th century shipwreck which had been partially covered by a later shipwreck.

Identifying ships is a long, arduous and painstaking process that usually takes many years and involves a host of challenges along the way. At all times, it is vital as a maritime archaeologist to remain objective and not fall into the trap of trying to bend evidence to fit a theory you have fallen in love with.

The repeated headlines about the Endeavour may have made some of the project team wary about definitive claims, but there will also be sites that we cannot prove the identity of with absolute certainty, and we will be forced to make our best judgement call.


The author
John McCarthy is an ARC DECRA Fellow at Flinders University.


(Source: The Conversation)

Related News

Copyright osabee/AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Wind Forecast: 45 Projects, $136B CapEx

As of the end of January 2022, there were over 45 projects in development representing a $136 billion capital expenditure…

VIDEO Interview: OI ’22 is a ‘Go’ for in-person Event in London

The Oceanology International exhibition and conference returns to ExCel London in March 2022Oceanology International (Oi)…

Photo courtesy Rick Cole/RDSEA

RDSEA "Pic of the Week" (Part II)

RDSEA, Woods Hole Group, and LUMCON (R/V PELICAN), at BP's Mad Dog Platform, northern Gulf of Mexico, platform peripheral…

From left: Bernt Rogne, Sverre Olav Farstad and Øystein Tvedt. By: Morten Hjertø/Tau Tech; Copyright: Tau Tech

Tau Tech Raises $34.4m for Sustainable Seabed-Harvesting Tech

Through a five-year research project, Norway's Tau Tech has developed a technology that reportedly enables sustainable seafood…

Research: Study Pinpoints 'Twin Triggers' of Triassic Era Marine Life Extinction Event

Curtin-led research has revealed an increase in levels of both acid and hydrogen sulfide in the ocean was the double whammy…

© Jeremy Bishop / Adobe Stock

What is the Value of a Wave?

How changes to our coastline could wipe out surfing’s benefitsBefore COVID-19, global surf tourism spending was estimated…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tsurumi-Seiki Co., Ltd (TSK)

TSK is a leading oceanographic equipment manufacturer. TSK products include a wide range of instrumentation designed specifically to support the study of the water environment. They include expendable probes and probe autolaunchers, water quality monitors, laboratory salinometers…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Easytrak Pyxis, the Ready-to-Use USBL System with Integrated INS for Motion Compensation and Heading Performance

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news