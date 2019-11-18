CargoSmart Intros Connected Reefer Solution

CargoSmart, the provider of global shipment management software solutions, announced its brand-new CargoSmart Connected Reefer Solution, a one-stop reefer cargo management solution for ocean carriers and shippers.



The AI and IoT-enabled solution features end-to-end information transparency, including enhanced reefer container Pre-Trip Inspection (PTI) support, real-time container status monitoring updates, and predictive cargo arrival status. It allows carriers to offer best-in-class performance to shippers with lowered operating costs.



COSCO SHIPPING recorded substantial in reefer container PTI costs after adopting the solution, while reefer sales increased during the same period.



CargoSmart Connected Reefer Solution is a leading product under CargoSmart’s AI-driven IoT product series for supply chain management, named SAIOT (Supply-Chain Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things). The solution is powered by an IoT device that was co-developed by CargoSmart and Shanghai Maritime University.



The device is equipped with built-in multiple sensor capabilities including the detection of container temperature, humidity, location, environment, motion, shocks, and impact.



Leveraging AI and IoT technologies, CargoSmart Connected Reefer Solution intelligently identifies any deviation or disruption from the container and diagnoses whether it is a result caused by a normal or abnormal operation event.



In the event of an abnormal exception, the solution triggers a smart alert to the carrier or corresponding cargo owner for immediate response, minimizing the risk that might impact cargo value. The feature successfully reduces 97% of false alarms, which enables users to maximize their resource allocation and reduce the time spent on investigating exceptions.



Li Dong, General Manager of Equipment Management Center, COSCO SHIPPING said, “In addition to heightened visibility to reefer cargo status, COSCO SHIPPING replaced manual PTI with AI-enabled PTI, bringing significant enhancements in cost-efficiency savings as well as reefer management capabilities.”



The solution provides a complete end-to-end service for ocean carriers and their end customers to enable cost reductions, optimize supply chain operations, maintain shipment asset quality, and deliver premium services to customers.



CargoSmart Connected Reefer Solution comes with an AI algorithm that analyzes container usage and maintenance history to accurately predict the reefer machinery condition and to fulfill strict PTI requirements in advance. With the AI-enabled monitoring, the quality and reliability of reefer boxes are highly enhanced and PTI costs are substantially reduced.