 
New Wave Media

October 17, 2022

ORE Catapult: Tidal Stream Energy Costs Could Plummet If Current Opportunity is Realized

AR1500 turbine deployment at MeyGen (Credit SIMEC Atlantis Energy)

AR1500 turbine deployment at MeyGen (Credit SIMEC Atlantis Energy)

Tidal stream energy could plummet below £80 per MWh by 2035 if current opportunity is realized, according to a recent report by the UK-based Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

The report ‘Cost Reduction Pathway of Tidal Stream Energy in the UK and France’ report, produced by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult as part of the Interreg FCE funded TIGER project, documents the global state of the tidal market, and presents a cost reduction trajectory taking tidal stream energy from its current price of £260/MWh down to £78/MWh by 2035.

The report found that drivers for tidal stream energy (TSE) cost reduction include scaling up the size and power of tidal devices, and development of larger TSE farms. 

Moving to piled foundations and anchors for fixed bottom and floating devices, respectively, would also deliver cost savings. 

Longer term, the report estimates that a LCOE of £60/MWh could be reached by 2042 and £50/MWh by 2047. 

Economic benefits, in recent studies from the University of Edinburgh and University of Manchester, were also highlighted. 

TSE projects generate over 80% of materials from the local supply chain, create up to 45 jobs per MW deployed - exceeding the wind and solar industries, and could contribute up to £17 billion to the UK economy by 2050," ORE Catapult said.

According to the report,  UK could capture 25% of the international market value of TSE through export. 

The report suggests that 877MW of TSE could be deployed in the UK by 2035, in agreement with the Marine Energy Council’s ask for the UK Government to commit to 1GW of marine energy deployment by 2035. 

The report also highlights that TSE could dramatically improve domestic energy security and reduce costs in the future energy system due to its predictable nature. 

"An increasing emphasis on domestic energy security presents an opportunity for TSE to build capacity as a reliable and forecastable complementary renewable energy source," ORE Catapult said.

Caroline Lourie, Technical Manager, at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) said: “The UK remains the most attractive global market for tidal stream energy, with over 10 GW potential. In 2021, £20 million a year was ring-fenced for the sector through the UK government’s Contracts for Difference scheme; an important endorsement of the industry. 

However, to drive down costs so that tidal energy is competitive with other renewables, a huge ramp-up of installed capacity will be needed over the next decade. For this to happen, we need long-term policy support and continued ring-fenced funding.” 

The report called on policymakers in the UK and France to support the TSE cost reduction trajectory by committing to industry deployment targets, ensure TSE has a secure route to market such as ring-fenced funding in the UK Government’s Contracts for Difference rounds, and streamline the consenting process to strengthen the project pipeline.  

These three actions will improve private sector confidence, open new TSE funding streams, and accelerate the cost reduction process, ORE Catapult added.

Related News

©Marine Power Systems

Marine Power Systems, WavEC to Deploy Modular Floating Wind System in Portugal

Marine Power Systems from the UK is working with WavEC from Portugal to set up its modular floating offshore wind platform in the north of Portugal.

The Maxlimer hydrogen configuration. Image courtesy SEA-KIT International

MTR100: For USVs and AUVs, is it a Hydrogen Future?

Hydrogen has been making big headlines in the energy world. It’s one of the potential routes to deliver high density energy…

Credit: CorPower Ocean

CorPower Ocean, Maersk Supply Service Install Subsea Export Cable for Wave Energy Project in Portugal

CorPower Ocean, a Sweden-based developer of wave energy converters, and Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service…

European countries say the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "sabotage" but have stopped short of blaming Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries. (Photo: Danish Ministry of Defense)

Britain to Acquire Two Specialist Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure

Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister…

Credit: NOC/Screenshot

NOC's Boaty McBoatface Monitors Marine Environment at North Sea Oil Fields

The UK-based National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has started conducting research with the robot submarine ‘Boaty McBoatface’…

Data from RWE Innogy’s Rhyl Flats offshore windfarm will be included within the project, alongside additional data from planned and operating windfarms in Liverpool Bay and the East Irish Sea (image courtesy of CGG).

CGG Joins UK Research Assessing Ecosystem Impact of Offshore Wind Farms

French seismic data specialist CGG is acting as a special technical partner in a consortium research project led by Bangor…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Atlantic Canada Pavilion

Atlantic Canada ocean technology companies are showcasing their technologies and conducting international business development at Oceanology 2014. Technologies include acoustics, marine consulting, maritime defence, simulation, sonars, environmental technologies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Authors & Contributors

High Definition Hydrographic Survey in Extreme Tidal Sites

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news