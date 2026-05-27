 
New Wave Media

May 27, 2026

Cellula Robotics, Integer Technologies to Advance Adaptive Mission Assurance for Multi-Vehicle Undersea Operations

© Cellula Robotics

© Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics, a global leader in long-range, long-duration autonomous undersea vehicles, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Integer Technologies, a provider of mission assurance and reliability software for maritime operations. The agreement establishes a cooperative framework to layer Integer's DIGIT COMMAND operator software with Cellula's mission control software for its advanced unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) platforms, enhancing mission reliability for customers operating in communications-constrained environments.

Integer's DIGIT Mission Assurance Platform fuses high-fidelity digital twins with real-time environmental forecasting, empowering uniformed operators to assess, coordinate and adapt mission plans at the tactical edge. DIGIT COMMAND is the company's multiagent mission manager designed for the shoreside operator. It feeds existing command and control (C2) with a decision-support layer across all operations.

The collaboration will focus on interface opportunities between DIGIT COMMAND, Cellula's Nexus mission control software and Cellula's long-range AUV platforms. The intended architecture would allow DIGIT COMMAND to act as an adaptive decision-support and mission assurance layer, while Nexus continues to provide the core mission control environment for Cellula vehicle operations. This approach is designed to support multi-vehicle monitoring, task prioritization and operator decision-making across complex undersea missions where communications may be limited, delayed or intermittent.

Future collaboration between Integer and Cellula will focus on accelerating the flow of crucial mission data between unmanned operating centers and deployed unmanned vehicles.

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