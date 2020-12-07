 
December 7, 2020

Chesapeake Technology Releases SonarWiz 7.7

Chesapeake Technology released SonarWiz version 7.7, which has 105 new features and updates including support for running in the cloud on AWS; auto-trace & identify multiples in sub-bottom profilers; CDF and XTF file split options for greater convenience; new servers to collect data with Klein MA-X View 600 and Dolphin Seaview sonars.

New features in SonarWiz 7.7 will assist in digitizing reflectors when working with sub bottom data. The first tool is the Smart Reflector Tracking tool, which can assist the user in tracing part or all of a reflector. It turns a job that used to entail many clicks into two clicks. Another tool introduced in this release is for multiple reflector identification. This tool assists the user in visually identifying reflectors and their harmonics interactively, eliminating digitizing of invalid data.

Chesapeake continues to add support for data collection with new servers for Klein Marine Systems MA-X View 600 nadir gap filler, and Dolphin Seaview sonars. We will soon offer the ability to directly connect and control Kongsberg Mesotech PulSAR and GeoAcoustics GeoPulse Compact for data collection as well as processing.

