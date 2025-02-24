Tuesday, February 25, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 24, 2025

Chinese Rover said to Find Evidence of Martian Ocean, Beaches

Copyright Kevin/AdobeStock

Copyright Kevin/AdobeStock

China’s Zhurong rover reportedly uncovered evidence beneath Mars’ surface that appears to be ancient sandy beaches, hinting at the remnants of a vast ocean shoreline. Using ground-penetrating radar, the rover revealed layers of sand-like material buried 10–35 meters (33–115 feet) deep, arranged in a uniform slope reminiscent of Earth’s coastal deposits. Scientists believe these features mark the former edge of an ocean—dubbed Deuteronilus—that existed around 3.5 to 4 billion years ago. At that time, Mars boasted a thicker atmosphere and warmer climate, conditions that may have supported vast bodies of liquid water capable of fostering life, much like early Earth’s primordial seas.

Between May 2021 and May 2022, Zhurong journeyed about 1.2 miles (1.9 km) through terrain that exhibits hints of an ancient shoreline. Its high-frequency radar, capable of probing up to 80 meters (260 feet) below the surface, detected continuous layers of sediment that stretch over 1.2 km along its route. “Even though Mars’ surface has transformed dramatically over billions of years, our radar data has provided direct evidence of coastal deposits that aren’t visible on the surface,” said Hai Liu, a planetary scientist with Guangzhou University and a member of the Tianwen-1 mission team.

On Earth, similar beach formations take millions of years to develop, suggesting that Mars once hosted a long-lived, dynamic ocean with wave and tidal action distributing sediments from adjacent highlands. “These beaches likely formed through processes similar to those on Earth—waves and tides that profoundly influenced the climate and landscape, and which may have created environments ripe for life,” Liu explained.

Michael Manga, a planetary scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, added, “Shorelines are ideal locations to search for traces of past life, much like the coastal zones where life is thought to have begun on Earth.”

The discovery was made in the southern region of Utopia Planitia, a vast plain in Mars’ northern hemisphere. Researchers carefully ruled out other origins for the deposits. “We considered wind-blown dunes, ancient river channels, and even lava flows,” noted Benjamin Cardenas, a geoscientist from Penn State. “However, the unique patterns we observed don’t match those features—beach deposits remain the best explanation.”

Mars, which formed roughly 4.5 billion years ago, saw the disappearance of its oceanic phase about a billion years into its history due to dramatic climatic changes. While some water was likely lost to space, large quantities may still be trapped underground. In fact, a previous study using seismic data from NASA’s InSight lander suggested the existence of a massive subsurface reservoir of liquid water.

(Reuters + Staff)

Related News

AdobeStock Image By khairulz

UNOLS FIC Call for Nominations Closes February 21

UNOLS is seeking nominations and applications to fill a Non-Operator vacancy on the Fleet Improvement Committee (FIC).The…

XLX EVO III ROV (Credit: Forum Energy Technologies)

FET Unveils Next-Gen Work Class ROV

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its latest work class Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), the XLX EVO III, representing…

© leonardogonzalez / Adobe Stock

Understanding Collective Behavior

Researchers from the University of Konstanz and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany have worked out a…

Source: LR

AiP Granted for Autonomous Subsea Inspection USV

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Brazilian company TideWise for its 24-metre uncrewed surface vessel (USV)…

Sensor development at NOC Photo_ Credit NOC

£4M Investment to Enhance Marine Robotics Research Capabilities

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has been awarded £4 million to bring next-generation sensing capabilities to…

Neil Gordon. Photo Credit GUH

Global Underwater Hub Forms Taskforce to Improve Subsea Cable Reliability and Performance

Global Underwater Hub (GUH) published a white paper on its approach to tackling a crucial issue that could derail the UK’s clean energy ambitions.

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news