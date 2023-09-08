Saturday, September 9, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 8, 2023

NOAA Chooses OPT for Uncrewed Maritime Systems Services

Credit: OPT (File Image)

Credit: OPT (File Image)

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) announced the award of three separate Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple-Award Contracts (MAC) from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 

NOAA has selected OPT as one of several Multiple Award IDIQ contract holders to provide Uncrewed Maritime Systems (UMS) Services to NOAA's Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO), Uncrewed Systems Operation Center (UxSOC). 

According to OPT, these contracts have the potential to result in millions of dollars of revenue for OPT, and the ordering period is set to span three years, starting on September 1, 2023, and concluding on August 31, 2026.

Under these contracts, OPT will bring its expertise to three domains:

  1. Living Marine Resource Surveys and Research: OPT will utilize cutting-edge Uncrewed Maritime Systems to support NOAA in conducting vital marine resource surveys and research.
  2. Meteorological and Oceanographic Observations: OPT’s innovative technology will play a pivotal role in enhancing NOAA’s meteorological and oceanographic observations, further advancing our understanding of the natural world.
  3. Ocean Exploration and Characterization: OPT will collaborate with NOAA to explore and characterize the depths of our oceans, contributing to the discovery and preservation of invaluable marine ecosystems.

OPT’s CEO Philipp Stratmann said: "We are thrilled to be selected by NOAA for these significant and material contracts, which represent a pivotal moment in our company’s history. 

OPT is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation in the marine industry, and these contracts underscore our dedication to creating sustainable and effective Uncrewed Maritime Systems and our capacity to deliver innovative and efficient solutions. 

"We look forward to working closely with NOAA to achieve our shared goals of environmental stewardship and scientific advancement – while also generating value for our company and our shareholders in the process.”

Related News

© damedias / Adobe Stock

Marine Heatwaves Cause Chaos on the Seafloor

Most of us know what a heatwave feels like on land – sweltering heat for days. But oceans get heatwaves too. When water temperature…

Harvest Technology

Harvest, 3D at Depth Team in North Sea Project

Australia's Harvest Technology Group Limited completed a milestone project in the North Sea, partnering with LiDAR technology…

© fischers / Adobe Stock

Plastic Levels in Lake Geneva as High as World's Oceans

, nestled at the foot of the Alps, has long been considered as a near-pristine body of water, but new research has found…

© Santi / Adobe Stock

How Japan Will Release Treated Water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Japan is set to begin pumping more than a million tonnes of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Aug.

© drew / Adobe Stock

Accelerated Evolution and Automated Aquaculture Could Help Coral Weather the Heat

Coral on the Great Barrier Reef has regrown strongly after the big losses of 2016 and 2017, when water temperatures were…

Credit: Saitec Offshore Technologies

DemoSATH Floating Wind Platform Installed Offshore

The DemoSATH floating wind technology project in Spain has achieved a significant milestone with the successful installation…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news