Chouest Expands Subsea Capabilities with ROVOP Acquisition

The Chouest group has acquired ROVOP, a Scottish remotely operated vehicle (ROV) company, expanding its ROV fleet and subsea capabilities.

With the ROVOP acquisition, Chouest, alongside its subsea service company C-Innovation, will now control a fleet of over 100 ROVs and six autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Bringing ROVOP under the Chouest umbrella not only expands Chouest’s service offerings but also provides ROVOP with enhanced resources.

ROVOP will benefit from the support and capabilities of other Chouest companies, including its vessel-based operations, Caltex Oil Tools, Bram Offshore and C-Innovation, allowing it to better serve existing clients and attract new business with expanded service offerings.

"This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to enhance our integrated subsea services. We are excited to welcome ROVOP's talented team into our family. Their expertise and capabilities are crucial as we expand our portfolio and continue to offer industry-leading solutions to our clients,” said Chouest group's Dino Chouest.

"We look forward to integrating with the Chouest family and leveraging their global resources to enhance our capabilities and expand our reach. This is a remarkable opportunity for growth, innovation and delivering even greater value to our clients,” added Neil Potter, CEO of ROVOP.

The integration of ROVOP into Chouest’s operations will begin immediately, with full integration expected to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency across all entities involved.