 
New Wave Media

May 2, 2024

Chouest Expands Subsea Capabilities with ROVOP Acquisition

(Credit: ROVOP)

(Credit: ROVOP)

The Chouest group has acquired ROVOP, a Scottish remotely operated vehicle (ROV) company, expanding its ROV fleet and subsea capabilities.

With the ROVOP acquisition, Chouest, alongside its subsea service company C-Innovation, will now control a fleet of over 100 ROVs and six autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Bringing ROVOP under the Chouest umbrella not only expands Chouest’s service offerings but also provides ROVOP with enhanced resources.

ROVOP will benefit from the support and capabilities of other Chouest companies, including its vessel-based operations, Caltex Oil Tools, Bram Offshore and C-Innovation, allowing it to better serve existing clients and attract new business with expanded service offerings.

"This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to enhance our integrated subsea services. We are excited to welcome ROVOP's talented team into our family. Their expertise and capabilities are crucial as we expand our portfolio and continue to offer industry-leading solutions to our clients,” said Chouest group's Dino Chouest.

"We look forward to integrating with the Chouest family and leveraging their global resources to enhance our capabilities and expand our reach. This is a remarkable opportunity for growth, innovation and delivering even greater value to our clients,” added Neil Potter, CEO of ROVOP.

The integration of ROVOP into Chouest’s operations will begin immediately, with full integration expected to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency across all entities involved.

Related News

(Credit: Balmoral Comtec)

Balmoral Comtec Gets Hornsea 3 Cable Protection Job

UK-based offshore energy supply chain company Balmoral Comtec has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from for Ørsted…

Sub Bottom Imager (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Wins $11M of New Service Contracts

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has secured $11 million of new contracts since the start of the year.The…

(Image: PXGEO)

PXGEO Acquires Modus Subsea Services

Marine geophysical services company PXGEO on Monday announced it has acquired Modus Subsea Services to boost its subsea offering.Modus…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Wraps Up Pipeline Replacement Work Offshore Brunei

Subsea7 has completed the Pipeline Replacement Project 8 (PRP-8) offshore Brunei for Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).PRP-8 is…

Carbon Fiber / PA12 pipe for ExxonMobil being readied for shipping to Guyana (Credit: Strohm)

Strohm Reels In ExxonMobil’s Third TCP Deal Offshore Guyana

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) technology company Strohm has secured a contract from ExxonMobil for the supply of pipes for the  Whiptail project…

Prince TLP - Credit: MODEC (file image)

Subsea7 Secures Work with Talos Energy in Gulf of Mexico

Offshore services firm Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract with U.S. oil and gas company Talos Energy for its Sunspear…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news