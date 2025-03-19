Chouest Group Bolsters its Subsea Robotics, Acquires Kystdesign

The Chouest Group said it has acquired Kystdesign, a manufacturer of remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kystdesign and its talented team into the Chouest family," said Dino Chouest. "By joining forces, we will continue delivering cutting-edge ROV systems and advancing the evolution of next-generation underwater robotics.”

This acquisition strengthens Chouest’s subsea capabilities, ensuring continued support for Kystdesign’s existing clients while enhancing in-house solutions for C-Innovation and ROVOP — key players within the Chouest portfolio. The first integrated ROV system under this partnership is already in development, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both companies.

With this integration, Kystdesign joins Chouest’s global workforce approaching 20,000 employees.

Sven Stakkestad, chairman of the board of Kystdesign, states: “It is the right time to hand over Kystdesign to a new owner. The Chouest Group possesses the knowledge, strength and ambitions necessary to guide the company's future growth. We welcome the Chouest Group to the Haugaland offshore cluster and extend our best wishes to the entire team.”

Kystdesign has achieved tremendous growth in recent years – including doubling its workforce, projected 2024 turnover approaching $48m, and a record-high order backlog.



