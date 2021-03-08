ClassNK Offers Guidelines for ROV/AUVs

ClassNK produced "Guidelines for ROV/AUV” which summarize the performance and safety requirements for remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

To date, ROVs and AUVs have been mainly used for oceanographic surveys and offshore oil and gas field development, but in recent years their utilization as a means for maintaining offshore wind power generation facilities and pipelines has been steadily increasing. Although the utilization of ROVs and AUVs is increasing worldwide, no international standardization of such technologies has yet been implemented, and the utilization of ROVs and AUVs has, for the most part, been limited to certain fields.

With this in mind, in order to contribute to the safe and effective use of ROVs/AUVs, ClassNK developed the guidelines which establish requirements related to the equipment and basic items that are generally required for the operation of these vehicles, as well as precautions and safety measures.

The guidelines also explain related terms, classifications, and utilization examples so that they can be used as introductory material on ROVs/AUVs. For implementing specific application cases of ROVs, they include the requirement for ROVs service suppliers as well as the procedures in using at ship surveys such as in-water surveys, internal hull surveys of flooded compartments, and damage verification.