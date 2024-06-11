 
New Wave Media

June 11, 2024

PGS and TGS Clear Final Regulatory Hurdle for Merger Completion

(Credit: PGS)

(Credit: PGS)

Norwegian seismic firms TGS and PGS have received approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority, securing final regulatory approval for the creation of ‘premier’ energy data company.

The approval for the merger from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) follows the one issued by the Norwegian counterpart in April 2024.

The clearance from the CMA was the final regulatory approval required for the merger between PGS and TGS, initiated in 2023.

The companies said that all conditions for completing the merger have been satisfied and will work towards completion of the merger on July 1, 2024.

"TGS is pleased to note that all conditions for the merger have been fulfilled now that we have received CMA clearance. We look forward to completing the merger on July 1, 2024 and bringing the strength and breadth of our combined service offerings to the market,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

"With clearance from the CMA, all merger conditions are satisfied. I believe that the merger will benefit all stakeholders. The combined company will provide a more complete and diversified geophysical offering to customers, more opportunities for employees and value to shareholders,” added Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of PGS.

Related News

(Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Secures Survey Work on UK’s 1.5GW Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has been selected by TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Gulf Energy…

Illustration (Credit: PGS)

PGS Streamlines Seismic Data Interpretation Services

Norwegian seismic company PGS has teamed up with Onward, an energy innovation platform, to offer on-demand seismic data interpretation.The…

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out…

© Federico Rostagno / Adobe Stock

Ocean Geophysics Introduces ‘Recycling’ of Free Seismic Data for Wind Farms

Renewable energy industry supplier Ocean Geophysics has introduced a solution to recycle and reprocess freely available seismic data…

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of Viridien (Credit: Viridien)

CGG Rebrands to Viridien

French seismic company CGG has changed its name to Viridien.At the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024, shareholders approved…

(Credit: SubseaPartner)

SubseaPartner Lands Diving Job at Vår Energi’s Fields Offshore Norway

Norwegian diving contractor SubseaPartner has secured offshore work at the Goliat and Balder fields on the Norwegian Continental…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news