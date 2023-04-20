Thursday, April 20, 2023
 
EIVA's Cloud-Based Thin Client Simplifies Sharing and Viewing of Project Data

Credit: EIVA

Credit: EIVA

Danish maritime and offshore energy industry survey software and equipment manufacturer EIVA has launched a cloud-based thin client, NaviSuite Cloud Viewer, enabling NaviSuite users to share project data with end clients in a web browser. 

"This provides powerful data visualization for operators and end clients – and eliminates the need to download any third-party programs.
With this, operators can give their end clients the ability to easily navigate projects using high-performance data visualization capabilities, such as viewing DTMs, 3D models, and point clouds from any angle, observation logs with synchronized images and more," EIVA said.

"EIVA’s server provides powerful 3D model rendering for high-quality visualizations no matter how large the data set," the company added.

Ole Kristensen, VP Software Development, EIVA said: "We have observed that the size of data sets collected by NaviSuite users during surveys and inspections (manned vessels, USV, ROV, AUV, etc) is rapidly increasing due to technological advancements in sensors, automation, and data fusion. Observations made in a pipe inspection displayed in NaviSuite Cloud Viewer – data courtesy of Equinor and DOF Subsea - Credit: EIVA  

Copying over these data sets whenever they must be moved (ie from vessel to USB to PC to colleague to customer) takes time and costs operators and end clients local storage space. 

Further, some end-clients may not be able to download third-party software to view the results – and therefore miss out on using visualization tools to better understand the data delivered."

NaviSuite Cloud users also benefit from NaviSuite project management in the frontend, EIVA siad.

According to EIVA, users can manage and share projects with colleagues and end clients easily, simply by sending a link or by defining who can access the project. In NaviSuite Cloud Viewer, anyone you give access to can open the project in a browser on their computer, tablet or smartphone.

"NaviSuite Cloud Viewer is available as a yearly licence, with three plans priced according to disk usage (50, 200 and 500 GB). This release is a first step, with more extensive features to be provided in future variants of NaviSuite Cloud," EIVA said.

Viewing a NaviSuite Project on a phone



 

Concept illustration for NaviSuite Cloud - Credit: EIVA

