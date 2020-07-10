 
New Wave Media

July 10, 2020

NOAA’s Cloud and Data Strategies to Unleash Emerging Science and Technologies

© nabugu / Adobe Stock

© nabugu / Adobe Stock

NOAA’s new Cloud and Data strategies aim to unlock the full utility and potential of the agency’s massive and diverse data. They will also be key to its efforts to dramatically expand emerging science and technology that will drive innovation and guide transformative advancements in NOAA’s science, products and services.

Both strategies, released this week, have their own broad application across the agency while underpinning and enabling the goals of NOAA’s interrelated science and technology strategies on Unmanned Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), 'Omics and a forthcoming strategy on Citizen Science. Collectively, they will accelerate the implementation of the most effective science and technology applications to advance NOAA’s mission, including protecting life and property and growing the American Blue Economy.

“The value of NOAA’s data depends on its quality, integrity and the ability of users to access and use the data with modern, emerging, and innovative cloud-based services,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., acting NOAA administrator. “Our cloud and data strategies provide a guide to address emerging science and technology, and ultimately help accelerate NOAA’s mission and further increase the value of our data.”

Reflective of NOAA’s diverse mission, the agency’s data is vast, complex and distributed, and the systems and infrastructure that process, store and disseminate these data are complex. With the volume and velocity of NOAA’s data expected to increase exponentially with the advent of new observing systems and increasing data-acquisition capabilities, the cloud and data strategies allow the agency to place a premium on scaling the IT infrastructure and services to support this growth.

NOAA’s Data Strategy aims to improve the management and overall value of NOAA’s data at a time when emerging science and technology have dramatically expanded the agency’s data collection for the greater benefit to the agency, its partners and the nation. This strategy codifies a number of existing environmental data management directives across the agency, and ensures that NOAA is aligned with the Federal Data Strategy. NOAA’s strategies for Unmanned Systems, Artificial Intelligence and ‘Omics will seek to improve the coordination and use of emerging science and technology across the agency. The NOAA Cloud and Data strategies are foundational for each of these.

The Cloud Strategy provides a common vision and guide for future cloud initiatives, building on NOAA’s past experience with cloud services. Recent NOAA cloud initiatives are already demonstrating significant potential improvements in data storage, access and analytics of environmental data in areas such as numerical weather prediction, ocean models, assessments of living marine resources, and big data analysis, storage and dissemination. Looking forward, the strategy seeks to accelerate innovation in areas such as AI and ‘Omics through rapid adoption of cloud services, ensure a smart transition to the cloud, promote broad and secure access to NOAA’s data, develop effective governance mechanisms for shared enterprise cloud services and enable a cloud-ready workforce. The NOAA Cloud Strategy also aligns with and leverages the Federal Cloud Strategy (CloudSmart).  

“Aligning NOAA’s capabilities with the constantly evolving needs of our stakeholders requires both collaboration and partnerships to deliver data and services in a way that stakeholders expect to consume them,” added Jacobs. “Creative partnerships with commercial cloud providers set NOAA apart from others in making more of its data publicly accessible.”

“It is clear that the demand for accessible and user-friendly cloud services and modeling is growing. The Trump Administration is constantly working to advance science and technology innovation, and that includes the NOAA Cloud and Data strategies. With this update, NOAA will modernize how users are able to access and use data. We look forward to the discoveries and applications that will ultimately come from the implementation of these strategies,” said Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

NOAA’s science and technology strategies were produced in accordance with guidance provided by the Administration and Congress, including the Presidential Memorandum on Ocean Mapping, the Office of Science and Technology Policy FY21 Research and Development Priorities letter, the National Science and Technology Council report “Science and Technology for America’s Oceans: a Decadal Vision,” the Executive Order on Maintaining American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence, the Commercial Engagement Through Ocean Technology (CENOTE) Act, and the Federal Cloud Computing Strategy, the President’s Management Agenda, CAP Goal: Leveraging Data as a Strategic Asset, the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act, and the Geospatial Data Act. They also support the goals of the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act of 2017 and the National Integrated Drought Information System Reauthorization Act of 2018, for example, to improve weather models and observations as well as the efficiency of NOAA’s computing resources.

Email

Related News

Fishing nets and debris being removed from the North Pacific Gyre by the crew of S/V KWAI. © Ocean Voyages Institute

OVI: 103 Tons of Garbage Removed From North Pacific Gyre

Ocean Voyages Institute’s marine plastic recovery vessel, S/V KWAI, docked at the port of Honolulu at the end of June after…

© wildestanimal / Adobe Stock

Mediterranean Marine Life Flourishes During Lockdown

Marine life in the Mediterranean off Italy flourished during the coronavirus lockdown as water quality improved and species…

Norbit Release ‘Winghead’ Multibeam Sonar

Norbit Subsea released Winghead, the latest addition to the Norbit family of multibeam sonars.The Winghead is a true 1024…

Metal debris – a food tin found at 4,947 meters (3.07 miles) depth in Sirena Canyon off the Mariana Islands. Image courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, 2016 Deepwater Exploration of the Marianas. (Photo: NOAA)

New Study Tracks Trash Found at the Ocean's Depths

While deep-ocean exploration is responsible for ground-breaking discoveries, it is also unmasking the true scale of our impacts in the deep ocean.

Members of Professor David Barclay’s lab deploy an underwater acoustic reader. Copyright: David Barclay

Dalhousie University: Quiet Oceans Speak Volumes During Lockdown

Research at Dalhousie University shows that a quieter ocean—courtesy of the current COVID-19 pandemic lockdown—can benefit marine life…

Figure 1 illustrates an example of an inter-tidal area represented as a mesh in Fledermaus.

Using High Res 3D Meshes for improved Shape Reconstuction of Marine Survey Data

When using dense, high-precision survey data, the method for management and visualization of the data can have a large impact…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Khurram Engineering Co.

Khurram Engineering Co. was established in year 2002 and today we are an established organization engaged in research and development work. We can offer complete ICCP Systems for Commercial and Naval vessels and marine structures like berths and piers. We can also…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine/Maritime Job vacancies

● Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news