CoastAware BuoyCam Enters Beta Testing

MarineLabs Data Systems, a B.C.-based ocean technology startup, launched its new BuoyCam service, designed to be a scalable, end-to-end ocean camera data product. The service, which is currently in 16 beta testing locations along Canadian coastlines, aims to provide subscribers access to 360-degree, real-time views of ocean conditions through images from sensor locations along coastlines.

The $1.1M trial with the Canadian Coast Guard is being funded through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Test Stream for a year.