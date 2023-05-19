 
New Wave Media

May 19, 2023

CoastAware BuoyCam Enters Beta Testing

  • BuoyCam Hardware on the Coast in British Columbia Canada. Credit MarineLabs
  • Credit MarineLabs
  • BuoyCam Hardware on the Coast in British Columbia Canada. Credit MarineLabs BuoyCam Hardware on the Coast in British Columbia Canada. Credit MarineLabs
  • Credit MarineLabs Credit MarineLabs

MarineLabs Data Systems, a B.C.-based ocean technology startup, launched its new BuoyCam service, designed to be a scalable, end-to-end ocean camera data product. The service, which is currently in 16 beta testing locations along Canadian coastlines, aims to provide subscribers access to 360-degree, real-time views of ocean conditions through images from sensor locations along coastlines. 

The $1.1M trial with the Canadian Coast Guard is being funded through the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Test Stream for a year.

Related News

Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Shell to Use New AI Technology in Deepwater Oil Exploration

Shell Plc will use AI-based technology from big-data analytics firm SparkCognition in its deep sea exploration and production…

Credit: Project Greensand

Innovative Seismic Monitoring Tech Developed for Danish North Sea CO2 Storage Project

Partners in Danish carbon capture and storage Project Greensand have developed technology for frequent seismic monitoring…

© antoine perroud / Adobe Stock

Record Low Antarctic Sea Ice is Another Alarming Sign the Ocean’s Role as Climate Regulator is Changing

A changing climate is upon us, with more frequent land and marine heatwaves, forest fires, atmospheric rivers and floods.

©Well-Safe Solutions

VIDEO: Well-Safe Solutions Installs Saturation Diving System on Well-Safe Guardian Rig

North Sea-focused well plugging and abandonment service provider Well-Safe Solutions has unveiled a D300 saturation diving…

File image: Saildrone

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

©EIVA

VIDEO: EIVA Launches ViperFish Survey ROTV for Hard-to-reach Areas

EIVA has launched a new remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) called ViperFish. The company says that the "all-in-one sensor…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news