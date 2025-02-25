True-Color Image of Endurance Shipwreck Unveiled

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Voyis Imaging presented an exclusive new image of the historic Endurance shipwreck captured using the Voyis Observer Imaging System.

Building on a previously released image of Endurance, this new capture showcases the ship’s preserved structure with remarkable precision, made possible through Voyis’ True Color technology. The Voyis Observer Imaging System aims to accurately restore the shipwreck’s natural hues and textures, offering an authentic representation of how Endurance appears in its final resting place beneath the Weddell Sea.

Since water absorbs red wavelengths more rapidly, the perceived color of underwater objects is significantly altered. Standard cameras do not compensate for this underwater color shift, as their color formation models neglect the strong wavelength dependency of light in a submerged environment. As a result, shipwrecks and subsea assets often appear with unnatural blue or green tints.

Voyis’ True Color technology addresses this challenge by leveraging machine learning to efficiently train a Color Correction Model for the current survey location. This survey-grade imaging solution corrects the distortions caused by underwater light absorption, producing images representing colors as they would be perceived in the air. This advancement allows explorers to visualize the true color of subsea assets, uncovering fine details that standard cameras fail to capture.

“This new image is a testament to the evolution of underwater exploration technology,” said Elena Lewendon, COO at the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust. “The level of detail we can now see allows us to deepen our understanding of Endurance’s condition and better appreciate this legendary vessel’s remarkable state of preservation.”

Voyis’ Observer Imaging System was designed to overcome the challenges of deep-sea imaging by delivering high-resolution optical data with true color fidelity. This system sets a new benchmark for underwater archaeology and heritage preservation by eliminating artificial lighting inconsistencies and improving image sharpness.