 
New Wave Media

October 10, 2019

Jan De Nul Completes Port Hedland Dredging

Photo: Jan De Nul Group

Photo: Jan De Nul Group

Jan De Nul Group completed the capital dredging works for the Channel Risk and Optimization Project (CROP) in Port Hedland, Western Australia, and can look back on a successful three-year cooperation with the Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA).

Over the past three years a combination of Hopper Dredgers, a Cutter Suction Dredger and Split Hopper Barges were deployed to dredge sections of the 42-km long navigational channel and to further enhance the safe and sustainable access to the port of Port Hedland. The project, part of the Channel Risk and Optimization Project (CROP), included the removal of high spots and the creation of two refuge zones and an emergency passing lane alongside the outer section of the shipping channel.

Port Hedland is situated on the North-West coast of Australia and is Australia’s largest export port by annual throughput. It is also the largest bulk mineral export port in the world with iron ore being the main export commodity. Currently it facilitates the safe and efficient management of approximately 6,000 vessel movements each year.

Jan De Nul Group further customized its fleet in order to meet the planning and strict operational and environmental requirements. The Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger Charles Darwin was fitted with an in-house designed ripper draghead, providing enhanced capabilities. In addition and for specific areas within the dredge area, the Hopper Dredger Juan Sebastián de Elcano was equipped with an in-house developed milling draghead, adding to the flexibility and cost/time efficiency in executing the works.


AustraliaJan De NulJan de Nul Group
