Complex Data Frameworks Hamper Early Career Ocean Professionals

In an article published in Frontiers of Marine Science, Dr Anabel von Jackowski from CNRS/Sorbonne Université in France aims to provide better support for early career ocean professionals.

Ocean observations from sources such as satellites, vehicle and ship-based measurements and animal tagging feed into networks that either focus on obtaining data, e.g., similar instruments, or a social focus that aims to connect participants, e.g., early career or science-policy interface.

These platforms and associated networks feed into the Framework for Ocean Observing (FOO) with a set of Essential Ocean Variables (EOVs) and the Ocean Best Practices System (OBPS) developed by the global ocean observing community.

“The range of ocean observing activities around the world creates a complex landscape, which can be particularly difficult to navigate for early career ocean professionals,” says von Jackowski.

These people face higher barriers to entering the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development than others despite actively contributing to ocean observations.

Jackowski’s review article provides an overview of the organizations and networks associated with ocean observations, motivate early career ocean professions to actively get involved in the UN Ocean Decade (2021-2030) and join or create new initiatives.

“Ocean observations harbor an extraordinary benefit for a large diversity of end users far beyond the scientific community, and there is a need to engage the next generation of ocean leaders as we transition to live and manage this blue planet sustainably.”



