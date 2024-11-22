Friday, November 22, 2024
 
New Wave Media

November 22, 2024

EMGS to Conduct CSEM Survey Offshore India

(Credit: EMGS)

(Credit: EMGS)

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a contract for controlled-source electromagnetic (CSEM) offshore India.

The survey is expected to have a contract value of approximately $10 million, including mobilization fee.

The Atlantic Guardian will be deployed as part of the survey, and the vessel is expected to start transit from Norway in the fourth quarter of 2024.

EMGS did not reveal the name of the client.

CSEM is a marine geophysical method mapping the subsurface resistivity. A horizontal electric dipole source (HED) is towed across a grid or line of seabed receivers while emitting an electromagnetic field, with a predefined frequency content.

The EM signal propagates through the subsurface and back to the seabed receivers.

The electromagnetic field measured by the receivers is dependent upon the resistivity distribution within the subsurface. With the presence of a resistive layer, such as a hydrocarbon charged reservoir, the EM signal can propagate with little attenuation in this layer.

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Secures OBN Survey in Europe

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured an ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe.The company's node-on-a-rope crew…

Copyright acrogame/AdobeStock

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Submarine Networks

Submarine communication cables – almost 560 of them deployed to date – crisscross our oceans, interconnecting continents…

(Credit: Mooreast)

Mooreast Reels In $6.7M Multi-Buoy Mooring Upgrade Work Off Thailand

Mooreast Holdings has secured a new order valued at $6.7 million for a multi-buoy mooring upgrade project off the eastern…

© chungking / Adobe Stock

ASL to Work on Metocean Data for Offshore Wind Project in Atlantic Canada

ASL Environmental Sciences has secured research and development subcontract from Ireland-based Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions…

Subsea Collector connects multiple wind turbines in a star configuration to floating wind’s first subsea power distribution system. Source Aker Solutions

Floating Wind and the Taming of Subsea Spaghetti

Preparing for industrialization, the floating offshore wind industry is tackling its unique mooring and cabling challenges.The…

SW Tasman vessel (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Secures Deepwater OBN Survey in West Africa

Offshore seismic services specialist Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract for a deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN)…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Oiler

● NOAA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news