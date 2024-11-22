EMGS to Conduct CSEM Survey Offshore India

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a contract for controlled-source electromagnetic (CSEM) offshore India.

The survey is expected to have a contract value of approximately $10 million, including mobilization fee.

The Atlantic Guardian will be deployed as part of the survey, and the vessel is expected to start transit from Norway in the fourth quarter of 2024.

EMGS did not reveal the name of the client.

CSEM is a marine geophysical method mapping the subsurface resistivity. A horizontal electric dipole source (HED) is towed across a grid or line of seabed receivers while emitting an electromagnetic field, with a predefined frequency content.

The EM signal propagates through the subsurface and back to the seabed receivers.

The electromagnetic field measured by the receivers is dependent upon the resistivity distribution within the subsurface. With the presence of a resistive layer, such as a hydrocarbon charged reservoir, the EM signal can propagate with little attenuation in this layer.