Craigmile Joins Teledyne Marine Sales Team

Teledyne Marine announced that Pete Craigmile has joined the organization in the role of Technical Sales Manager for OEM accounts in the Americas. He will serve as the primary sales contact and technical liaison for customers in the US and Canada that integrate Teledyne Marine’s technology into their own products.

Craigmile is a graduate of James Madison University, and has spent the majority of his career at Hilti Inc., where he served in a number of advancing roles spanning product management, sales, business development and strategic planning.

Matt Burdyny, Vice President Strategy & Business Development, said, “Teledyne Marine’s products have long been the technology of choice for integration into vehicles and other marine platforms. With our expanding portfolio and increasing customer base, it’s essential we provide our customers with a dedicated Teledyne resource to partner on delivering a Teledyne Marine solution, while ensuring their continued satisfaction. Pete’s expertise in key and strategic account management positions him well to serve our customers in an ever more challenging environment.”