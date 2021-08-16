CSignum Promotes Reyes to Chief Commercial Officer

CSignum Ltd., provider of wireless subsea communications, asset digitization and actionable insights for ocean industries, announced Molly Reyes, CSignum’s former Director of Strategy and Business Development, assumes responsibility for external engagement in the new position of Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for the commercial strategy and development of the year-old company’s business through marketing, sales, business development and customer service activities to drive business growth and market share. Reyes has over 20 years of experience across the energy value chain combining commercial strategy with technical research to create innovative solutions for energy providers, ocean observers, financial institutions, and technology leaders. She will continue to report to CSignum CEO Chris Brooks and work out of Houston, Texas.

Reyes is an offshore expert with over 20 years of experience across the energy industry value chain and has held a variety of commercial and technical roles focused on subsea infrastructure, asset economics, regulatory policy and corporate strategy. On August 5, she was honored by the Society of Petroleum Engineers-Gulf Coast Section in their annual SPE-GCS Awards and Scholarships Banquet for her work providing E&P and A&D careerists with industry knowledge sharing and professional development opportunities.

“Molly has a strong commercial background serving ocean industries and inspires others by example,” said Chris Brooks, CEO of CSignum. “With a technical background in electronics, subsea, oil and gas and offshore renewables, she has established global networks across markets, successfully launched new products and built profitable income streams. Molly has the ability to identify new product opportunities and will work with customers to help position CSignum as their development partner of choice.”

Reyes joined WFS Technologies in 2019 as Sales Director, North America before it was acquired by CSignum the following year. Prior to CSignum, she promoted emerging technology research offerings to domestic and international energy and petroleum operators as a consultant at Darcy Partners and was Business Development Director at financial management consultancy, Conway MacKenzie. Reyes worked at Wood Mackenzie, a leading energy research and consultancy firm for ten years, working in consulting, offshore research and new product development roles focused on data analysis, economic models and global market trends. She began her career with six years at Shell Chemical Company, providing her foundation of the entire energy value chain.

“I look forward to representing the interests of our customers to ensure our subsea wireless solutions meet their needs,” Reyes said. “Armed with dynamic readings from CSignum communication, monitoring and navigational solutions, our customers can make smart, data-driven decisions for any situation they may encounter and digitally transform how they deploy, operate and proactively manage their subsea assets to accelerate sustainable ocean development and reduce carbon footprint.”

Reyes holds a Master of International Business degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston and sits on two volunteer boards that serve underprivileged students.