 
New Wave Media

March 5, 2025

CSIRO Science Ship Takes Students on Tasmanian Circumnavigation

Source: CSIRO

Source: CSIRO

Thirty university students and trainers from across Australia will get to circumnavigate Tasmania aboard CSIRO research vessel Investigator.

The 10-day voyage is part of a tertiary sea training program called CAPSTAN, the Collaborative Australian Postgraduate Sea-Training Alliance Network, which is being delivered in partnership with CSIRO (Australia's national science agency), marine science industries, universities and government.

The program offers a national approach to applied teaching and learning in marine science and wider science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

CAPSTAN Director, Dr Pier van der Merwe from the University of Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS), said the sea-going experience was invaluable for developing Australia's next generation of marine experts.

"Nothing compares with hands-on learning. For future marine scientists, this is where the action happens – where theory is put into practice and where concepts sink in because students can observe the ecosystem with their own eyes," Dr van der Merwe said.

"They can feel cold wind on their face and relate that to sea surface temperature data streaming into the ship, or experience the sun rise over the horizon and watch photosynthetically active radiation sensors detect that.

"Being at sea is where it all makes sense for marine science students."

The voyage will immerse students in the full suite of marine science operations, from atmospheric and oceanographic studies to surveys of deep-sea ecosystems and marine life.

Students will be involved in seafloor mapping and sediment sampling, and will also participate in the search for a historic shipwreck off the northwest coast of Tasmania.

CAPSTAN students' background studies range from biological and chemical oceanography to geoscience and engineering. Women make up two thirds of students on the voyage.

The voyage is the first in the CAPSTAN program following the completion of a pilot program during 2017 to 2020.

Two more CAPSTAN training voyages are planned in the upcoming voyage schedules of RV Investigator.

Related News

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Unveils Multiple New Product launches at Ocean Business

Meet Teledyne Marine at stand no T7 and for dockside demos at HS 02Ocean Business (National Oceanography Centre in Southampton…

Copyright cristianstorto/AdobeStock

A Decade Later, Ocean Infinity Continues the Search for MH370

A ship that will hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has deployed to its Indian Ocean search zone, according…

Oceanus12 USV (Credit: ZeroUSV)

British Firm Launches Fully-Autonomous Oceanus12 USV

British firm Zero USV has launched its Oceanus12 unmanned surface vessel (USV), marking a step closer to offering the world’s…

AdobeStock Image By khairulz

UNOLS FIC Call for Nominations Closes February 21

UNOLS is seeking nominations and applications to fill a Non-Operator vacancy on the Fleet Improvement Committee (FIC).The…

By Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator from 2021-2025. Image courtesy Rick Spinrad

OPINION: Save a Nickel, Kill a Thousand - The Pennies-Wise, Lives-Foolish Effort to Eliminate NOAA

I know how to reduce the federal budget by $7B, if we are willing to kill a few thousand Americans every year, put our economy further into debt…

© carles / Adobe Stock

Complex Data Frameworks Hamper Early Career Ocean Professionals

In an article published in Frontiers of Marine Science, Dr Anabel von Jackowski from CNRS/Sorbonne Université in France aims to provide better support

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news