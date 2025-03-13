 
March 13, 2025

Cyprus: Subsea Power Cable Project to Move Forward

A subsea power cable will link continental Europe to the East Mediterranean. Credit: Adobe Stock/katestudio

A project on a subsea power cable to link continental Europe to the East Mediterranean will materialize, Greek foreign minister said on Thursday after meeting his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts.

Media reports earlier this week suggested that the project had stalled over territorial differences.

Greek power grid operator IPTO ADMr.AT is building the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) cable, which will link transmission networks of Europe to Cyprus. It will later stretch to Israel through the Mediterranean Sea.


Post Resume
