 
New Wave Media

December 12, 2019

Damen Inks Deal for Hydrographic R/V

  • Photo: Damen Shipyards Group
  • Photo: Damen Shipyards Group
  • Photo: Damen Shipyards Group Photo: Damen Shipyards Group
  • Photo: Damen Shipyards Group Photo: Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group signed a Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC) contract with Cotecmar during ExpoDefensa 2019 in Bogota. 

The contract will see DTC provide design, engineering and technical assistance for the construction of a Scientific Marine Research Vessel (Buque de Investigación Científico Marina (BICM)).

Cotemcar  will build the hydrographic and oceanogrpahic research vessel for DIMAR (Direccion Maritima – Maritime Authority) at their Mamonal location. The vessel, which will be 83 meters in length with a beam of 16 meters, will be the largest and most complex vessel ever to be built in Colombia.

DIMAR will operate the vessel in Colombian waters,  both Pacific and Caribbean, and will also sail it to the Antarctic. The vessel has various types of hydrographic equipment on board, including all deck equipment, for example, a large A-frame on the aft, and also extensive laboratory capacity on board. It also features a Helicopter deck and hangar, that can handle a Dauphin or a Bell 412 helicopter.


AntarcticCaribbeanColombia
Email

Related News

We enjoyed tunes from a VJ in the MoPOP Sky Church at the Gala. (Photo courtesy of Rick A. Smith)

Industry Event OCEANS 2019 Seattle A Success

More than 1700 people attended OCEANS 2019 Seattle, October 27th through 31st, at the Washington State Convention Center…

Solwara 1 project seabed mining tools. Courtesy Nautilus Minerals.

Will 2020 be the year for Subsea Mining?

Anyone who has been around the Offshore Oil and Gas or the Marine industries for long has heard of plans for mining various…

Map courtesy of SOI

SOI Maps One Million Square Kilometers of Seafloor

Schmidt Ocean Institute, a non-profit, reached a major milestone mapping more than one million square kilometers of ocean floor…

Photo Credit: NOAA

#Oi2020 History

In 1972, Lloyd’s Register of Shipping publishes its premiere guide on “Rules for the Construction and Classification of Mobile…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 Wins Julimar-Brunello Contract

Offshore services company Subsea 7 said it has been awarded a contract from Woodside for the execution of phase 2 of the Julimar-Brunello Project…

Image: ROVCO

ROVCO Completes Galloper Offshore Wind Farm Project

Rovco completed a ROV inspection contract, a $1 million contract that resulted in completion of the baseline asset integrity…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news