Fincantieri’s WASS Bags $235M Torpedo Order from Indian Navy

Fincantieri, via its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems, has secured a contract from the Indian Navy to supply Black Shark Advanced (BSA) heavyweight torpedoes for six Scorpène-class submarines in service with the fleet.

The contract, valued at more than $235 million, is the largest ever awarded in WASS’s history and coincides with the company’s 150th anniversary. Deliveries are scheduled between 2028 and 2030, with production to be carried out at WASS’s facility in Livorno, Italy’s national center of excellence for underwater systems.

The Black Shark Advanced torpedo is already in service with the Italian Navy and six other international navies, and is positioned as a global benchmark in performance, reliability and operating costs. The system features advanced technological and operational capabilities and underscores Italy’s role in the underwater defense sector.

In addition to the heavyweight torpedoes, the contract includes the supply of launch systems for the Scorpène-class submarines, along with maintenance equipment and spare parts, providing integrated lifecycle support to the Indian Navy.

“This agreement represents a fundamental strategic step for Fincantieri in India, a market of central importance in our long-term international growth strategy and one of the most dynamic naval hubs globally.

“Strengthening our presence in India means building long-lasting industrial and institutional partnerships in a region that is playing an increasingly central role in global maritime security. We are proud to deepen our cooperation with the Indian Navy and to position Fincantieri as a reliable, long-term partner in this strategic geography,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri.