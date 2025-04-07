Danelec: New Module Provides Fleet Owners With Accurate High-Frequency Data

Danelec, a leader in maritime data solutions, has launched a new Data Quality Module as part of its Fleet Insights solution. This new feature empowers shipowners to reduce emissions faster and unlock substantial operational savings by ensuring that the High-Frequency Data (HFD) they receive via Fleet Inisghts is both accurate and actionable.

As the maritime industry intensifies its focus on digitalization and decarbonization, reliable technical insights have become non-negotiable; however, poor data quality remains a critical risk. Danelec's new module confronts this challenge directly by delivering the tools needed to transform raw sensor data into a dependable foundation for emissions reporting, performance optimization, and regulatory compliance.

Installing advanced sensors across fleets is a major investment, but the real challenge begins once those sensors go live. Research shows that up to 30% of critical sensors, such as Speed Through Water, can deliver erroneous data. Without automated oversight, small operational teams often spend hundreds of hours manually cleaning data, introducing delays and inconsistencies into decision-making.

Poor-quality data affects everything from fuel consumption calculations to compliance with growing environmental regulations. With FuelEU coming into force in January 2025, the stakes are only getting higher. As compliance frameworks grow more stringent and data-driven, the margin for error is simply disappearing.

When paired with other Fleet Insights features, the module ensures ship performance analytics are built on a foundation of accurate, high-resolution data.