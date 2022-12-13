Dates for INMARTECH 2023 Announced

INMARTECH Symposia were initiated, and are coordinated, by the annual International Research Ship Operators meetings (IRSO, formerly ISOM) with the purpose of providing a forum for marine technicians to meet and exchange knowledge and experiences, thereby aiming to improve equipment performance, deployment and operational techniques during scientific cruises on research vessels.

The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering…

Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) in 2023 will receive a new research vessel to patrol its coastal…

The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau.

Details on the annual HYPACK Training Event were recently released, scheduled to be held January 9-12, 2023 in Panama City Beach…

Canadian marine robotics specialist Kraken Robotics saw its third quarter 2022 revenue grow to $12.3 million compared to…

Canada-based marine technology firm Kraken Robotics has appointed Bernard Mills to its board of directors, effective December 1, 2022. "Mr.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…