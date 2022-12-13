Tuesday, December 13, 2022
 
New Wave Media

December 13, 2022

Dates for INMARTECH 2023 Announced

Copyright donvictori0/AdobeStock

Copyright donvictori0/AdobeStock

INMARTECH 2023: June 20-22, 2023, Barcelona, Spain

INMARTECH Symposia were initiated, and are coordinated, by the annual International Research Ship Operators meetings (IRSO, formerly ISOM) with the purpose of providing a forum for marine technicians to meet and exchange knowledge and experiences, thereby aiming to improve equipment performance, deployment and operational techniques during scientific cruises on research vessels.

Related News

©Kraken Robotics

Maritime Defense Industry Specialist Joins Kraken Robotics' Board of Directors

Canada-based marine technology firm Kraken Robotics has appointed Bernard Mills to its board of directors, effective December 1, 2022. "Mr.

©Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics' 3Q Revenue on the Rise

Canadian marine robotics specialist Kraken Robotics saw its third quarter 2022 revenue grow to $12.3 million compared to…

Image courtesy Hypack

Event: HYPACK 2023 Hydrographic and Dredging Training Event

Details on the annual HYPACK Training Event were recently released, scheduled to be held January 9-12, 2023 in Panama City Beach…

© prochym / Adobe Stock

West Africa’s Oceans at Risk Because of a Lack of Monitoring

The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau.

(Image: Incat Crowther)

Thailand to Receive New Research Vessel

Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) in 2023 will receive a new research vessel to patrol its coastal…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Authors & Contributors

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news