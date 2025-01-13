Tuesday, January 14, 2025
 
New Wave Media

January 13, 2025

SMD and Beam Go Deeper for AI-Driven Autonomous Offshore Wind Inspections

(Credit: Beam)

(Credit: Beam)

High-tech offshore wind services provider Beam has bought Quantum EV remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from SMD, setting out plans to equip it with an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven system to improve its operational scope and offshore wind farm servicing.

Beam’s SubSLAM system, running on Pathfinder software, will be added to the ROV, enabling AI-driven autonomous piloting in deeper, harsher waters.

By combining SubSLAM’s localization, AI and mapping technology with Quantum EV’s high-current performance, vital progress will be made towards improving the efficiency of offshore wind farm maintenance, according to Beam.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Beam, a company that shares our future focus and passion for innovation.

“SubSLAM’S real-time 3D mapping, data collection, and image capture capabilities represent a huge step towards fully autonomous ROV operations. When mounted to a powerful, steady vehicle like the Quantum EV, these capabilities are unlocked in even deeper waters,” said John McCann, SMD’s ROV Sales & Business Development Manager.

“With SMD’s Quantum EV offering superior stability and position-keeping during high-current operations, we can now take our Pathfinder software and SubSLAM to even harsher environments, autonomously servicing a wider range of offshore wind farms,” added Simon Adams, Programme Director at Beam.

Related News

XOCEAN USVs supporting the development of new offshore wind farms in New York (Credit: XOCEAN)

XOCEAN Nets $118M Investment to Expand Offshore Operations

Irish ocean data company XOCEAN has secured $118.3 million investment to support its expansion across multiple offshore segments…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Secures Two High-Voltage Cable Projects for TenneT’s 2GW Program

The Dutch-German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT has selected Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT to provide…

HydroWing concept (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga Unveils Tidal Energy Tech Design for 20MW Project in Wales

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has presented the design blueprint for its 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy technology, set for deployment…

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Production System for Shell’s Nigerian Deepwater Project

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a contract with Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production…

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Delmar Signs Up Lankhorst for Culzean Floating Wind’s Mooring Lines

Lankhorst Offshore has secured a contract to supply mooring lines to for the Culzean floating wind project in Scotland, set…

Exail's Drix USV (Credit: Balao/Exail)

France’s Shom Selects Exail’s Drix USV Hydrographic Drone

The Shom (French Naval Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service) has confirmed the acquisition of the DriX H-8 surface hydrographic drone…

Featured Companies

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Vehicle Technology: Expanding Mission Potential
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news