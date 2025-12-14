Sunday, December 14, 2025
 
DeepOcean Awarded IMR Contract Extension by Equinor

Source: DeepOcean

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded an extension to its existing frame agreement with Equinor for the provision of subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) services.

As a part of the renewal, DeepOcean will deploy specialized IMR vessels, along with comprehensive subsea services, throughout 2026 and into 2027.

The scope of work also includes onshore engineering and project management services for various subsea operations. These will be managed from DeepOcean’s office in Haugesund, Norway, and supported by its remote operations center at Killingøy.

With this contract, DeepOcean will deliver uninterrupted IMR activities for Equinor from 2006 to 2035.

In November 2024, Equinor and DeepOcean signed an eight-year contract for IMR services covering Equinor-operated assets on the Norwegian continental shelf and in Europe. The contract will be served by an extensive team of specialist subsea engineers, a large subsea tool pool, remote operations technology, and the newbuild IMR vessel Rem Ocean which will be chartered to DeepOcean.


Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
