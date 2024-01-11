 
January 11, 2024

DeepOcean Bolsters Digital Subsea Offer with Btwn Acquisition

Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean (left) and Stig Arne Nordli Andersen, CEO of Btwn (right) (Credit: DeepOcean)

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean has acquired digital transformation company Btwn, growing its offering within digitalization and automation of subsea operations.

DeepOcean has acquired 100% of the shares in Btwn – pronounced ‘between’ - from the company’s employees for an undisclosed amount.

In addition to becoming an integrated part of DeepOcean’s digital innovation team, Btwn will continue to operate as a stand-alone brand, serving the company’s current and other potential customers.

In recent years, DeepOcean has introduced digital twins and animations of subsea operations, and autonomous inspection drones, as part of its subsea offering with survey, IMR and construction work.

The acquisition of Btwn will strengthen DeepOcean’s in-house development team and customer-facing digital innovation projects within all these areas, according to Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

“Digitalization of our subsea services and projects, autonomous capabilities and unmanned vessels are the cornerstones of our technology development strategy. Adding Btwn’s competence and capacity will allow us to further ramp-up these efforts to the benefit of our customers.

“Further, our cooperation with the Remota JV, which provides Remote Operations Centers for maritime and offshore operations, complements this offering. Our primary focus is to help reduce operating costs and emissions for operators of offshore energy assets,” said Mikaelsen.

