Wednesday, September 25, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 25, 2024

DeepOcean Secures Subsea IMR Work for UK Operator

(Credit: DeepOcean)

(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has entered into a long-term frame agreement with a UK-based operator for the provision of diverless subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services offshore U.K.

Two call-offs have now been executed for offshore work in 2024 since the contract award, DeepOcean said.

The frame agreement is valid for a firm five-year period, plus five optional periods of one-year each, maximum 10 years in total.

The agreement covers subsea IMR work on the UK continental shelf for which DeepOcean will also provide associated project management and engineering support.

“Subsea IMR represents the core of DeepOcean’s competence, technology and tool pool, which is tailored to help operators conduct subsea operations as safely and cost-efficiently as possible. We look forward to developing a strong relationship with the client, that has a broad UKCS portfolio, over the coming years,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

DeepOcean will manage deliveries under the frame agreement from its office in Aberdeen.

Related News

(Credit: NKT)

Gemini Offshore Wind Farm Comes Back Online

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has taken part in the repair of export cables at 600 MW Gemini offshore wind in the Netherlands…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Hires CRP Subsea to Protect Cables at German Offshore Wind Cluster

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from ocean services supplier DeepOcean for the supply…

(Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec Boosts Pipe Coating Offering with Latest Acquisition

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Matt’s subsidiary Thermotite do Brasil…

© I am from Mykolayiv / Adobe Stock

Rovco and Vaarst Unite Under New Brand Beam

High-technology offshore wind companies Rovco and Vaarst have entered into merger, creating a new brand Beam to boost their…

(Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions to Design Substations for Mediterranean Floating Wind Project

Renexia, through its subsidiary Renext Solutions, has signed a front-end engineering and design contract (FEED) with Aker…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea7 Reveals it is Supporting Shell's Vito Waterflood Project

Subsea7 in August announced it was awarded a "sizable" contract, worth between $50 million and $150 million, to perform engineering…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
Sponsored by:
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Repair Project Manager

● Vanport Marine Inc
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news