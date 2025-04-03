 
New Wave Media

April 3, 2025

DeepOcean Signs Subsea Cable O&M Deals for Vattenfall’s Offshore Wind Assets

Olympic Ares (Credit: DeepOcean)

Olympic Ares (Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a framework agreement by Vattenfall for the provision of subsea cable operations and maintenance (O&M) services, valid for Vattenfall’s operational European offshore wind portfolio.

The framework agreements are valid for a period of four years and apply to Vattenfall’s offshore wind farms in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Under the framework agreements, DeepOcean will provide project management, engineering, pre-installation surveys, offshore transportation of cables, trenching, cable installation and jointing, termination and testing, post-installation surveys, plus recovery and disposal of damaged cables.

The scope is specific to Vattenfall’s operating assets, which introduces additional requirements in terms of response time and technical ingenuity. DeepOcean will utilize its personnel in Norway and the UK, to conduct project management and engineering work for call-off orders under the framework agreement.

“We welcome the opportunity to support Vattenfall’s generation of renewable energy through this framework agreements. We have over 25 years’ experience in subsea installation and Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) work. We look forward to applying our specialist expertise to Vattenfall’s subsea infrastructure,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

A first call-off under the frame agreement structure has been executed for an O&M work scope at a European offshore wind farm.

DeepOcean mobilized the subsea vessel Olympic Ares, which was converted with cable lay equipment and a jet trencher onboard, for the scope and future offshore renewables assignments.

Related News

Orbital's O2 tidal turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Orbital Marine Gets LR Certification for O2-X Tidal Energy Turbine

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded an International Electrotechnical Commission for Renewable Energy (IECRE) feasibility statement…

Jasmund Offshore Substation (Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)

HSM Offshore Rolls Out Substation for Windanker Offshore Wind Farm

The HSI joint venture, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv, has successfully moved the Jasmund Offshore Substation…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Hellenic Cables, Asso.subsea Get Dunkerque Offshore Wind Farm’s Cabling Job

Hellenic Cables and Asso.subsea have secured a turnkey contract by Réseau de Transport d’ Électricité (RTE) to supply and…

(Credit: Enshore Subsea)

Enshore Subsea Gets Inch Cape Offshore Wind Export Cables Job

U.K.-based Enshore Subsea has secured the export cable installation contract for Inch Cape offshore wind farm, one of Scotland’s…

Argeo Venture vessel (Credit: Argeo)

Argeo Concludes Work for TotalEnergies Offshore Namibia

Norwegian offshore services company Argeo has completed deepwater work at TotalEnergies’ Venus project, offshore Namibia, taking somewhat longer than

Belgian and Greek Contractors Reel In UK’s HVDC Interconnections Deal

Belgian offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul, in consortium with Greek cables supplier Hellenic Cables has signed…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news