DeepOcean Gets Subsea Services Job at Woodside’s Sangomar Field

(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured frame agreements with Woodside Energy's Senegalese subsidiary to provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) services for the Sangomar field, offshore Senegal, West Africa.

The scope of work includes project management, engineering, and execution of subsea services such as inspection, survey, intervention, and maintenance, as well as additional services such as underwater inspection of FPSO (UWILD) and standalone ROV operations.

DeepOcean’s local partner, Teranga Oil and Gas Services SARL will be engaged to deliver the scope of work.

The frame agreements are awarded DeepOcean’s subsidiary Searov Offshore which will work jointly with DeepOcean’s office in Séte, France, and Teranga Oil and Gas to plan and execute the services.

The Sangomar deepwater oil field is located 100 kilometers south of Dakar, Senegal, which started production in June 2024.

“We have extensive experience from similar IMR operations offshore West Africa, but this is our first project offshore Senegal and with Woodside. We look forward to being Woodside’s subsea IMR supplier here over the coming years and to demonstrate our competence and extensive pool of specialist subsea tools and underwater assets,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

The Sangomar field features a permanently moored floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), Léopold Sédar Senghor, along with 24 subsea wells and associated subsea systems.

The subsea system comprises of wellheads and subsea trees, in-line tees, manifolds, flowlines and risers, flowline-end terminals, and subsea umbilicals.

“Sangomar is a large and impressive field development, with extensive subsea infrastructure. Our aim is always to inspect and maintain it as effectively as possible, thereby keeping costs and operational disturbances to a minimum for Woodside,” added Øyvind Mikaelsen.

Today, DeepOcean has operational sites in Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Ghana in West Africa.

