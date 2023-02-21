FET to Deliver Four ROVs to DOF Subsea

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) said it has secured an order from DOF Subsea to deliver four of its advanced work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The ROV order comprises of two 200HP XLX-C’s, which have recently been delivered and mobilized in late 2022, as well as two 200HP XLX Evo II’s to be delivered in Q2, 2023, FET said. The XLX Evo II’s hydraulic systems have been redesigned in line with this contract and now share a vastly increased quantity of common component parts with the XLX-C’s, providing a customer benefit for spares commonality and subsequent availability, the manufacturer added.

All vehicles are being manufactured at FET’s U.K. facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.

Mark Ainsworth, FET’s DOF account manager said, “The four new ROVs, which now share so many common systems and components with one another, will bring a mix of smaller footprint benefits via the XLX-C as well as larger platform payload and stability advantages via the XLX Evo II, depending on the task at hand.”