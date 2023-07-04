SEA-KIT Set to Deliver X107T Uncrewed Surface Vessel to ThayerMahan

SEA-KIT International, a company specializing in designing and building uncrewed surface vessels, is preparing to deliver on its export deal with American autonomous maritime solutions provider, ThayerMahan.

Connecticut-based ThayerMahan ordered a SEA-KIT X-class Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) last year.

According to Sea-Kit, this latest USV, X107T - the seventh X-class to leave SEA-KIT’s production facility in the East of England, boasts several enhancements and technology developments.

The improvements include a new winch system, developed by SEA-KIT to integrate with the company’s proprietary G-SAVI virtual helm station, that will enable deployment of large, towed arrays and sensors down to 3,000 meters. The company has also further developed G-SAVI, taking the technology another step towards becoming a fully classed autopilot system whilst continuing to advance its situational awareness suite, SEA-KIT said.

ThayerMahan plans to use the USV to support the introduction of the technology into government service, as well as for its own activities in the US and international waters.

"X107T’s hi-tech specification will stand it in good stead for the levels of scrutiny expected for military and security applications, as well as having a positive impact on the company’s future commercial builds," Sea-Kit

Mike Connor, President and CEO of ThayerMahan, said: “The flexible payload on SEA-KIT’s USV design, coupled with its ability to operate near silently for long periods of time, will enable us to continue our leadership stance in remote and autonomous mobile acoustic sensing and sense making. By improving maritime domain awareness efficiencies with this vessel, we ultimately keep people safe while protecting critical infrastructure and the ocean environment.”

The USV is currently undergoing sea trials in the UK before being shipped to the US to start operations stateside later this summer. SEA-KIT said that the X-class design fits inside a standard shipping container, making it cost-effective to ship overseas.

Ben Simpson, CEO of SEA-KIT, said: “Once X107T is operational, SEA-KIT will have vessels working in the Middle East, Asia, Australia, all over Europe, and in the US. This USV will take on quite different tasks and missions to the commercial craft, which demonstrates the versatility of the X-class design as a safe platform for any payload."