 
New Wave Media

December 21, 2020

HII Delivers REMUS 100 to the German Navy

New REMUS 100 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles delivered by Huntington Ingalls Industries to the German Navy will be used for mine countermeasure operations. HII photo

New REMUS 100 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles delivered by Huntington Ingalls Industries to the German Navy will be used for mine countermeasure operations. HII photo

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) delivereda new REMUS 100 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) to the German Navy. The vehicles will be used to expand the German Navy’s current fleet of REMUS 100 UUVs used for mine countermeasure (MCM) operations.

The new REMUS 100 UUVs have advanced core electronics and endurance of up to 12 hours. Built on the REMUS Technology Platform, the vehicles are open architecture and have enhanced modularity.

“We value our ongoing partnership with the German Navy and are proud to help enhance their national security capabilities,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Technical Solutions’ Unmanned Systems business group. “Their new REMUS 100s will provide the latest technology to assist them in conducting their MCM operations.”

The German Navy previously acquired legacy REMUS 100 UUVs after extensive trials by the Federal Office of Defense Technology & Procurement. For the past seven years, the German Navy has been using these successfully for area search, debris field mapping, and topographic ocean floor mapping in water down to 100 meters. The UUVs are outfitted with side scan sonar, using sound to create images of the ocean floor and increasing search efficiency in low visibility areas.

HII collaborated with J. Bornhöft Industriegeräte GmbH, exclusive provider of HII's REMUS to Germany-based customers, to deliver this technology to the German Navy. Germany is one of 12 NATO member countries, including the United States, which use REMUS UUVs.

Related News

Photo: SubSea Craft Ltd./BAR Technologies

Meet VICTA, an Innovative Diver Delivery Unit for Subsea Defense

BAR Technologies won the deal to support SubSea Craft Ltd., in the design and build of VICTA – touted by the companies as…

By Dr. Ralph Rayner, Professorial Research Fellow, London School of Economics, and the Oceanology Conference Chair

50 Years from Now: Perspectives Dr. Ralph Rayner

"50 Years From Now" was published in the Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition published by Marine Technology Reporter.

Chartwell Marine selected to design and specify build for new low emission university research vessel, in collaboration with BAE Systems and Derecktor Shipyards. Image: Chartwell

Derecktor Wins Deal to Build Hybrid RVl for University of Vermont

The University of Vermont (UVM) has ordered what is touted as the first hybrid research vessel, a project which brings together Derecktor Shipyards…

At 88, Capt. Walsh still runs the day-to-day operations of International Maritime, a company he established in 1976. Photo: Don Walsh

Oi 50th "Voices": Don Walsh: First to Travel to the Deepest Ocean Depths

Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Capt. Don Walsh decided to join the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Oakland in 1948…

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Shell, Ocean Infinity on Uncrewed Seep Hunting Mission

Oil and gas giant Shell has teamed up with offshore robotic ship operator Ocean Infinity to combine expertise and assets…

© Pongbop / Adobe Stock

OTC 2021 Postponed

One of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry will be postponed next year…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

L-3 Oceania

L-3 Oceania provides world-class engineering services and maritime solutions for a broad range of government, defence and commercial customers. Specializing in systems engineering, maintenance and technical support services, our products include the MASQ Through…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news