UK-Denmark 1.4GW Subsea Interconnector Starts Operating

(Credit: National Grid)

(Credit: National Grid)

The Viking Link, said to be the world’s longest land and subsea electricity interconnector, became operational and started transporting power between the UK and Denmark.

The $2.15 billion (£1.7 billion) link stretches for 475 miles between UK and Denmark, and has the capacity of 1.4 GW. The link connects Bicker Fen substation in UK’s Lincolnshire with Revsing substation in southern Jutland in Denmark.

The project is a joint venture between National Grid and Danish System Operator, Energinet, and has the capacity to transport enough electricity for up to 2.5 million UK homes, bringing over ($632 million) £500 million of cumulative savings for UK consumers over the next decade due to cheaper imported power from Denmark.

Construction on Viking Link, National Grid’s sixth interconnector, started in 2019, with more than four million working hours spent to get to this point.

Principal Contractor Siemens Energy built the converter station in the UK while Energinet built the Danish converter station. Siemens Energy designed, installed and commissioned the electrical assets on both sides.

The HVDC offshore cable was manufactured and laid by Prysmian Group. The cable was laid on the seabed using a custom-made vessel The Leonardo Da Vinci which was then buried using Asso trenchers.  

Prysmian Group manufactured the HVDC land cable which was installed by Balfour Beatty, the offshore section was manufactured and installed by Prysmian Group in the UK and the Danish land section was manufactured by NKT and installed by Monck.

Initially, Viking Link will be operating at a capacity of 800MW before increasing up over time to 1.4GW. National Grid and Energinet will be working together to bring the asset up to full capacity over the coming year.

“As we deploy more wind power to meet our climate and energy security targets, connections to our neighboring countries will play a vital role increasing security of supply and reducing prices for consumers. Stretching further across land and sea than any of our existing links, it connects the UK to clean, green Danish energy, improving security of supply and bringing huge carbon and cost savings for UK consumers,” said Katie Jackson, President of National Grid’s interconnector business National Grid Ventures.

