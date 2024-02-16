Friday, February 16, 2024
 
OPT to Deploy PowerBuoy in Monterey Bay

OPT's PB3 PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has received funding from California's Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) for the year-long deployment of a PowerBuoy in Monterey Bay.

The PowerBuoy, integrating OPT's Maritime Domain Awareness System (MDAS) along with cutting-edge satellite communication and AT&T 5G technology, will demonstrate its persistent surveillance and communications capacities in a maritime environment.

The deployment stands to showcase the potential of standalone at-sea infrastructure nodes to support the Joint Force's diverse operational needs.

The project will be an integral part of a series of NPS Field Experimentation exercises. It aims to explore and exploit the value that such autonomous at-sea infrastructure can provide, particularly in enhancing situational awareness and communication capabilities for maritime operations.

Furthermore, the deployment signifies the first installation of AT&T cellular technology on one of OPT's commercially-proven ocean buoys.

"We are excited to see our PowerBuoy technology being used in such a groundbreaking way. This deployment not only demonstrates the versatility and reliability of our systems in challenging marine environments but also marks a significant step in our collaboration with AT&T. It's a testament to our commitment to innovation and our ability to adapt to the evolving needs of maritime surveillance and communication," said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of (OPT).

This initiative is expected to set new standards in maritime technology and communications, paving the way for future advancements in ocean-based platforms and their applications in various fields.

