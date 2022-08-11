Deutsche Windtechnik Wins 'Cluster' Subsea Inspection Work

Deutsche Windtechnik announced it has signed several contracts for underwater inspections at offshore wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. As part of a cluster campaign approach, more than 300 annual inspection reports will be generated in the next two years for wind farm owners including Trianel Windpark Borkum I and DanTysk Sandbank Offshore Wind GmbH & Co. KG (51% held by Vattenfall and 49% by Stadtwerke München).

Among others Deutsche Windtechnik will conduct back-to-back inspections in Trianel Windpark Borkum I, Sandbank, DanTysk and Butendiek wind farms this year as part of the campaign. While the contract scope varies for each wind farm, the inspections will include a range of structures such as jacket and monopile foundations of wind turbines, substations and meteorological masts. The work also includes cable inspections that cover everything from the entry point on the tower to the point of burial. The resulting video footage, commentary and reports will provide the wind farm operators with an overview of the condition of their assets, enabling them to make well-founded financial decisions for the future. Identifying issues early can minimize downtime and extend the lifetime of a wind turbine.

"The outcomes of our subsea inspections are enabling clients to learn far more about the subsea status of their valuable assets, well beyond standard authority requirements," said Niels Noordeloos, Business Development Manager at Deutsche Windtechnik B.V., regarding the range of inspections to be carried out. The reports contain an evaluation of every turbine location, including damage assessments and recommendations to prevent future damages. "The reports provide insights about the condition and consequently the value of the investment below water. This information can be extremely important when it comes to budgeting decisions because it helps build solid arguments in favor or against an investment."

Geert Timmers, Managing Director of Deutsche Windtechnik in the Netherlands, explained the benefits of clustering the inspection work: "The key factor for all parties is the high quality of inspection and reporting combined with the efficiency of the cluster campaign in terms of the budget, the environment and the flexibility."

Deutsche Windtechnik said it is working with partners Bluestream Offshore and O.S. Energy to integrate new contracts into the pre-existing cluster campaign. "The cooperation enables Deutsche Windtechnik to mobilize a highly efficient vessel with a broad range of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) that are equipped with the exact tools we need for the job: high-definition cameras, cleaning tools, ultrasonic and laser measurement systems, and more. All parties benefit from the clustering, from the expertise provided, the shared mobilization costs, the fuel-efficient routing and mooring approach, and the very clear reporting," Timmers said.

Deutsche Windtechnik was able to start the inspection work right away. The vessel had already begun its work at the first wind farms as the final contracts were being signed.

The conclusion of multi-year contracts for wind farms in the North- and Baltic Sea has added a total of 231 offshore structures to Deutsche Windtechnik's cluster campaign. In addition, Deutsche Windtechnik has been commissioned to carry out annual survey and subsea inspection services at Trianel Windpark Borkum I until 2023. DanTysk Sandbank Offshore Wind GmbH & Co. KG has joined the campaign, requesting both standard and specialized inspection and measurement of the cable protection systems at the DanTysk and Sandbank wind farms.