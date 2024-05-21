DISCOVERY: New Tech Aids Understanding of the Oxygen Minimum Zone
- Josh O’Brien (Marine Technician) and Annabelle Adams-Beyea (Student, Montana State University) remove Niskin bottles from the CTD rosette prior to a re-deployment. Highly sensitive oxygen sensors were mounted on the CTD rosette which were used to make measurements of the extent of the oxygen minimum zone. "CTD" stands for conductivity, temperature, and depth, and refers to a package of electronic devices used to detect how the conductivity and temperature of water changes relative to depth. Cred
- In the Computer Electronics Lab on board Research Vessel Falkor (too), the science team assembles to see the CTD data during the initial deployment of the CTD rosette. "CTD" stands for conductivity, temperature, and depth, and refers to a package of electronic devices used to detect how the conductivity and temperature of water changes relative to depth. Credit: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
- Laura Bristow (Principal Investigator, University of Gothenburg, Sweden) works with water samples in the Cold Lab on R/V Falkor (too). Credit: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
- Pump Profiling System (PPS) during deployment Osvaldo Ulloa (Principal Investigator, Universidad de Concepción) steadies the Pump Profiling System (PPS) during deployment. The PPS is slowly deployed to a depth of approximately 400 meters. It can collect real-time, high-resolution vertical profile data of conductivity (salinity), temperature, dissolved oxygen, fluorescence (an index of phytoplankton biomass), beam attenuation (an index of particle concentration), and light intensity. As it descen
- The in-situ 'Cocktail' incubator (Chamber Oxygen Collector Kit Tracer Analyser Insitu Logger) is recovered. First to be brought on board are a series of bright floats beneath which, a few hundred meters below, is the 'Cocktail' incubator. This specialized piece of equipment, built using titanium and glass allows the science team to monitor the activity of microbes in the water column at in situ oxygen, temperature and pressure. Credit: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
- Beate Kraft (Principal Investigator, University of Southern Denmark) and Sibille Améstica (Student, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile) monitor conductivity, temperature, and depth (CTD) data in the Computer Electronics Lab on Research Vessel Falkor (too) next to Josh O’Brien (Marine Technician). Credit: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
- Water samples are processed as they are sampled from Niskin bottles mounted on the CTD rosette. "CTD" stands for conductivity, temperature, and depth, and refers to a package of electronic devices used to detect how the conductivity and temperature of water changes relative to depth. Credit: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
- Robert Keino (Bosun) assists in recovering the CTD rosette. "CTD" stands for conductivity, temperature, and depth, and refers to a package of electronic devices used to detect how the conductivity and temperature of water changes relative to depth. Credit: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
- An aerial view of Research Vessel Falkor (too) as science teams and crew prepare for the deployment of the in-situ 'Cocktail' incubator (Chamber Oxygen Collector Kit Tracer Analyser Insitu Logger). Credit: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
- A diatom agglomeration documented and studied on Research Vessel Falkor (too) during the expedition. Credit: Peter von Dassow (Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile) via Schmidt Ocean Institute
- The bright floats of the in-situ 'Cocktail' incubator (Chamber Oxygen Collector Kit Tracer Analyser Insitu Logger) can be seen on the surface of the ocean. Beneath, a robotic system made from glass and titanium called the Submersible Incubation Device (SID) is suspended in the water column. Two SIDs are attached and mounted on this drifting mooring, floating in the Ocean for 24 hours per deployment. The automated system will act like giant glass syringes, pulling water into four chambers. Tracer
- The in-situ 'Cocktail' incubator (Chamber Oxygen Collector Kit Tracer Analyser Insitu Logger) is recovered following 24 hours of free-floating; where multiple incubation experiments were carried out, alongside oxygen monitoring. This SID (Submersible Incubation Device) measures microbial activity and respiration in the oxygen minimum zone in situ. Credit: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
- Emilio Espinoza (Student, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile) and Sibille Améstica (Research Assistant, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile) work on water samples delivered to them from the Pump Profiling System, or PPS. This system collects water samples from the OMZ with minimal oxygen contamination. Credit: Alex Ingle / Schmidt Ocean Institute
Using a new technology called a mini trace analyzer insitu logger, or mTail, an international team of scientists on a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition has found sporadic pockets of water with trace amounts of oxygen in an area of the Southeast Pacific where oxygen has historically been below the limit of detection.
The discovery revises the understanding of microbes and nutrient cycling in a little-studied but important ecosystem, the Oxygen Minimum Zone (OMZ). Traditional oceanographic sampling equipment has been unable to detect oxygen in the core of the Southeast Pacific OMZ, leaving gaps in scientific knowledge on how this globally important ecosystem functions.
The mTail device is a trace oxygen profiler that the scientists attached to a rosette, that carries Niskin bottles, and a mooring, standard pieces of oceanographic research equipment. Drs. Morten Larsen and Bo Thamdrup of the University of Southern Denmark developed the device alongside Dr. Laura Bristow of the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. Traditional sampling equipment for studying oxygen is relatively
low-resolution compared to the mTail, resulting in inaccurate oxygen measurements in the OMZ.
OMZs extend from 100 to 1000 meters depth and are considered areas where oxygen concentration is beyond the detection limit for traditional equipment. The scientists’ application of multiple, custom-built technologies specifically designed for the OMZ offers a new paradigm for studying this globally important environment and new insights into how it functions.
“Life started on our planet without oxygen,” said Dr. Osvaldo Ulloa of the Instituto Millenio de Oceangrafíca, Chile, a principal investigator on this expedition, “While no large animals like fish and whales live here, the OMZ is thriving with microbes. This microbial ecosystem is likely the most analogous marine environment to the ancient ocean. By researching these invisible organisms and their ecosystem, we unlock key insights into what our planet likely looked like millions of years ago and how this environment may respond to a changing climate.”
The Southeast Pacific OMZ is a naturally occurring ecosystem off the west coast of South America. The Ocean’s physics and biology create a region with weak ocean circulation and high productivity, resulting in a large quantity of organic matter for microorganisms to consume. OMZs are likely growing due to climate change. Most large animals cannot live permanently in the OMZ due to insufficient oxygen, however, the zone is home to a vast thriving microbial ecosystem. When oxygen is unavailable, microbes use molecules like ammonia and nitrate for energy, releasing nitrous oxide as a byproduct — a greenhouse gas 245 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
“The impacts of finding trace oxygen have potentially far-reaching consequences for the OMZ microorganisms,” said Bristow. “When the oxygen appears, it supplies the microbial community with small but significant amounts of oxygen, which can impact the turnover of greenhouse gases in these systems, reshaping our conceptual understanding of how the oxygen minimum zone actually works.”
Dr. Maria Pachiadaki of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) led the science team on the 34-day expedition, which included scientists from Chile, Spain, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Denmark. The research was conducted onboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), where the team deployed several other novel technologies.
To study the microbial activity in the OMZ, the science team used another technology known as a Submersible Incubation Device (SID). The SID is an autonomous laboratory that measures microbial activity in the environment, allowing scientists to measure nutrient cycling under the conditions in which they naturally occur rather than attempting to simulate them back in the lab. The equipment is built with only glass and titanium, preventing oxygen contamination during experimentation. This particular SID was developed through an international collaboration of Drs Bristow, Thamdrup, and Larsen, as well as the lab of Dr. Pachiadaki of WHOI.
Other cutting-edge technologies tested during the expedition included a HyperPro multi-wavelength optical sensor, and a Pump Profiling System developed by Dr. Ulloa’s lab at the Instituto Millenio de Oceanografíca. These new technologies allowed the team to collect multiple types of data about an ecosystem invisible to the human eye. Data from the expedition will be further analyzed in onshore labs to determine the implications of sensing oxygen in the OMZ core.
“Until now, scientists have been challenged to measure low levels of oxygen in the ocean due to sampling limitations. This expedition was an exciting test of novel technology that pushed a critical boundary of detection and highlights the need for continuing innovation in Ocean research,” said Schmidt Ocean Institute Executive Director Dr. Jyotika Virmani. “The suite of technologies developed by Dr. Pachiadaki and her colleagues open the doors to an increased understanding of microbial processes and phenomenon in these expanding Oxygen Minimum Zones.”