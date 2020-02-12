 
New Wave Media

February 12, 2020

Diver Health the Focus of Research Project

© James Steidl / Adobe Stock

© James Steidl / Adobe Stock

Ten subsea companies have pledged $84,000 towards a medical research project which aims to determine the best procedure for resuscitation of divers in a diving bell.

Led by Philip Bryson, medical director of diving services of Iqarus, the joint industry project (JIP) will find out how resuscitation techniques should be delivered to a casualty in a diving bell at depth.

Divers at depth are exposed to a multitude of hazards that increase the risk of losing consciousness and requiring CPR. Divers are accompanied by a bellman who monitors the diver’s life support and stands by to administer first aid if required.

But diving bells present unique challenges to first aiders performing CPR as the confined space prevents casualties from lying flat so that traditional compressions can be administered.

Over the years Iqarus has provided support and advice to subsea companies in relation to diver health and well-being. Bryson is one of the most qualified experts in this field.

He said: “Current procedure advises that once the diver has been recovered from the water into the bell they are hoisted upright by a pully system, a safe distance from the walls of the bell that are lined with equipment, and compressions should be administered either by the bellman’s head or knee.

“Although this procedure is widely adopted and taught in diving training establishments, there is currently no medical research to support its effectiveness or explore better methods. The JIP is therefore seeking to provide this evidence and to see if resuscitation techniques can be improved.

To date the JIP is being funded by Boskalis, DFS Diving, KD Marine, Kreuz Subsea, Rever, Shelf Subsea, Statoil, Technip and Total. A further $19,400 is still to be secured from the industry to complete the research.

StatoilTechnipBoskalis
Email

Related News

Photo: International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Exploring Under The ice (& Keeping your AUV in one piece)

December 2019 marked the one-year anniversary since University of Tasmania sent ISE built AUV nupiri muka to Antarctica as…

L3 Harris UK’s C-Worker 7 working with an ROV off the UK’s south coast. Photos from L3 Harris UK.

Marine Autonomy Above & Below the Water

Marine autonomous systems and combinations of such systems are being increasingly put to the test in the offshore space.

Dr Phil Anderson and his kayak. Photo from SAMS.

@ SAMS, Science + Autonomy = Answers

Few sea and ocean-related research projects today do not involve some form of underwater robotic or marine autonomous system.

Bacalhau is Brazil’s first integrated SPS and SURF project (Image: Equinor)

Subsea Integration Alliance in Bacalhau Field SURF Award

Subsea Integration Alliance, a JV between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, has been awarded an exclusive contract by Equinor for the…

Photo Credit: Oceanology International

#Oi2020 History

Oceanology International North America debuted in 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center. It’s since been rebranded as Oceanology…

Greensea CEO Ben Kinnaman announced the opening of his company's second office.

Greensea Opens Second Location

Greensea announced the opening of a second office in Plymouth, MA, an expansion fueled by autonomy and subsea navigation…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news